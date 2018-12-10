India vs Australia: Here’s an update on Prithvi Shaw’s ankle injury

India’s opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who injured his ankle during the practice match against Cricket Australia XI, showed signs of recovery when he started running on Monday.

The 19-year-old jogged around the ground in Adelaide with a protective brace on his left ankle when the Indian team was getting ready for the fifth day of the first Test against Australia.

India vs Australia: Injured Prithvi Shaw Resumes Running After Ligament Injury https://t.co/RVaVxewS7Q pic.twitter.com/1OAOrSYOv7 — Somsirsa Chatterjee (@somsirsa) December 10, 2018

However, the Indian team management have not confirmed when Shaw will make his return to the eleven. The head coach Ravi Shastri said last week that the management will take a call on a date closer to the Perth Test.

“With youth on his side there might just be a case where he might recover quicker. We’ll make a call as and when we get closer to Perth,” said Shastri.

The Mumbai batsman got off to a great start in Test cricket in the series against West Indies in October. Shaw got a century on debut and followed it by a 70-run knock in the next match.

The 19-year-old, who has scored 1767 runs in 17 first-class matches, will surely be looking to come back into the Indian team as soon as possible.

