India vs Australia: India hit the ground running in Gabba, Jasprit Bumrah spotted during practice

Amid reports of unsatisfactory facilities, players of the Indian cricket team stepped into the Gabba in Brisbane for the first practice ahead of the fourth Test against Australia starting Friday. Bowling coach Bharat Arun was spotted having a word with Shardul Thakur, who is rumoured to be included in India's Playing XI amid the growing injury concerns in the Indian team.

The BCCI posted a few pictures from India's first practice session at the venue, where members of India's coaching staff, head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar were seen discussing certain plans, while in another picture, Shastri is seen addressing the players.

However, the most significant picture from India's point of view was the one where Arun was speaking to Thakur, next to whom was Jasprit Bumrah holding a ball. Reports suggest that Bumrah, due to an abdominal pain, is likely to miss the fourth Test at the Gabba and if that is to be the case, the news comes as a body blow for India, who are already without three of their most senior quicks – Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma.

"After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba," the BCCI tweeted.

India pulled off a remarkable escape in Sydney where they batted out 131 overs in the final innings to draw the game and kept Australia at bay. With the fourth Test to be played at a venue where Australia have remained unbeaten since 1988, India will have to come out all guns blazing of they are to register back-to-back Test series wins Down Under. Injury concerns will make their selection for the Playing XI trickier, as besides Bumrah, off-spinner R Ashwin too is a doubtful starter.

Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and as has Hanuma Vihari, who suffered a Grade 2 hamstring tear but batted on gallantly to save the Sydney Test. With Ashwin, Vihari, Jadeja and Bumrah likely to not feature in India's XI, the management continues to sweat over the team combination. As per reports, Washington Sundar is seriously being considered along with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. Shardul Thakur is expected to come in place of Bumrah, whereas it is also a possibility that India may play both Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha in their XI.