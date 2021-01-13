‘If the time is right to call in match officials you do it’, Lyon backs Siraj for calling out racist abuse in Sydney
Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday condemned the racism row which marred the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He stated that there is no space for such sledges as it can affect people in different ways.
A group of spectators directed racial slurs at Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj on the third and fourth day of the Test match after which the visitors lodged an official complaint with the ICC.
Interacting with media personnel in a virtual presser, Lyon said that Siraj has set a new standard for calling out poor crowd behaviour.
“There is no room for any racial sledges or any abuse in any type. People think they are being funny, but it can affect people in different ways. For me, cricket is the sport for all and there is no room for it at all,” Lyon said.
“If the time is right to call in match officials you do it. We have got a lot of security around the ground these days and if there is anyone doing it then they can be removed, as there is absolutely no place for it. It well may set precedence to report issues to officials,” he added.
Lyon further asserted that as a cricketer, an individual should step up and ‘try his best’ to curb such acts.
“I think it's quite disgusting, to be honest. Yes, I've been on the other end of it, coping abuse, whether that's England, New Zealand, South Africa or wherever it may be. But there's no room for it. As a player you've got to try your best to block it out,” Lyon said.
“I just really hope in a whole world society, we can get over it and people can come to watch us play cricket, with players not going to work and not be worried about being abused or racially abused,” he added.
The Australian players had supported their Indian counterparts after the incidents with skipper Tim Paine even joining the visiting team huddle after Siraj's complaints on the fourth day of the drawn match.
The four-match series is currently tied 1-1 with the fourth Test scheduled to be held here from Friday.
(With PTI Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It looks very tough for India with more than half team injured: Madan Lal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vihari not 'Bihari': Team India batsman corrects Babul Supriyo on Twitter
- While tweeting Supriyo had misspelled Vihari as 'Bihari'. The India batsman on Wednesday very calmly corrected Supriyo by writing his name as a reply to the tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan, Waugh engage in Twitter banter over Smith Sydney Test controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Aussie cricketer concerned over ‘angry’ Smith's 'disturbing' behaviour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We know touring sides don't like to play in Brisbane,' says Josh Hazlewood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Plain childish': Lloyd slams Smith for scuffing Pant's guard marks at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon says ‘no advantage’ to Australia against injury-stricken India in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ganguly went to Australia fully-prepared for the bouncing ball’: David Lloyd on Dada’s impact on Indian team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He was the Dravid of their bowling line-up: Waugh on legendary India bowler
- Such was his impact that Steve Waugh feels the legendary cricketer was India's bowling equivalent of Rahul Dravid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's a very quick-witted individual': Hussey on Ashwin
- India vs Australia: Michael Hussey came up with his take on the exchange, explaining that although he wasn't a fan of Paine starting the sledge, it did not cross a line.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people accused him of: Langer on Smith
- India vs Australia: Langer has dismissed the allegations, calling Smith's criticism, 'ludicrous and a load of rubbish,' and explained how although the former Australia captain does have a tendency to do a few things out of the box, he would do nothing that would tarnish the spirit of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Had Pant batted a bit longer, India could have won the match’, says Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 7 months away from his family, Waqar is finally home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Bruised and broken India’s Brisbane dilemma
- India vs Australia: As injuries continue to pile, what combination can India go ahead with for the Brisbane Test starting Friday?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox