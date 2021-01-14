India vs Australia: India's unique fielding drill ahead of Brisbane Test goes viral - Watch Video

Indian cricketers took part in a unique fielding drill on the eve of their fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane starting on Friday.

Under the watchful eyes of batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, and others were seen throwing, catching and changing positions quickly in between.

The drill was perhaps keeping in mind the long Australian boundaries which at times require relay throws and clean gathering in front of the stumps to affect a run out.

BCCI shared a video of India’s fielding drill on social media with the caption "Throw & Catch Run Hit Presenting #TeamIndia's high-octane fielding drill ahead of the final #AUSvIND Test in Brisbane."

In another set, the Indian players were seen practising direct hits. Six rubber stumps of different sizes were kept side by side for the players to take aim. The rule was simple, the one who hits a stump has to run and uproot it and move away from the queue. The remaining players have a stump less to aim.

With the series locked at 1-1, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side will take on the hosts in the series-deciding fourth Test on a ground which is considered to be the fortress of Australia. If that was not enough, then injuries to a number of their key players have sent India on the backfoot.

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said that Jasprit Bumrah's abdominal strain is being monitored but dropped a hint that major changes are on the cards for the final Test against Australia after an increase in the touring squad's injured tally.

"Injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is working with the players. I wouldn't be in a position to comment on how it stands at the moment. "We would like to give them as much time as they can and only tomorrow morning you will know, which XI is going to play," Rathour said on the eve of the series decider.