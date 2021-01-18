'It was almost as if Kohli and Tendulkar were batting together,’ Manjrekar’s massive praise for Shardul, Sundar

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur’s rearguard effort that kept India alive in the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane, has got the cricket world talking. The two cricketers, who added a gritty 123-run partnership for India’s seventh wicket have garnered praise from all corners, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Tom Moody and many more.

However, the biggest compliment they could have gotten has come from none other than former India batsman and current commentator and analyst Sanjay Manjrekar, who was in awe of their batting that he claimed it was almost like watching Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar bat together.

“Some of the shots they played, it was almost as if Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were batting together, whereas realistically, these are No. 7 and No. 8 batsman. It was that good,” Manjrekar said during the tea break on Day 3 when Thakur and Sundar’s partnership had reached 67 runs.

That Sundar and Thakur can bat is nothing new. Sundar in fact began his career as an opening batsman in the Under-19 circuit and performed that role in the U-19 World Cup in 2016 where India finished runner-up. Thakur on the other hand, has played a few useful cameos for India, which is why Manjrekar explained it wasn’t surprising to see the two batsmen bat in the manner they did. However, the panache with which they batted was something that any top order batsman would be proud of.

“It shouldn’t surprise those who have watched them a little bit. Washington Sundar, we’ve seen his batting ability in the IPL and other T20 matches. He’s been a worthy First-Class batsman. He started his career as an Under-19 batsman,” Manjrekar highlighted.

“Shardul Thakur has this unique hitting ability that we’ve seen in many small but crucial moments. Once for India against West Indies and then I think one of the Playoff games with Faf du Plessis. He’s got this nice hand eye coordination but today technically also very good.”

Sundar hit seven fours and one six, including some crisp drives against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, while Thakur began with a sweet six. The 29-year-old playing only his second Test, reached his maiden fifty with a huge six off Nathan Lyon which pretty much left everyone in the Indian dressing room bewildered. He thumped a cover drive and a lofted square cut off Starc first over after tea and bludgeoned a jaw-dropping backfoot cover drive. On the other hand, Sundar made it look ridiculously easy when he swept Lyon for a ‘no-look’ six.

“Some of the drives that he played, Washington Sundar, the balance that he has… and the advantage that you have when you’re a Shardul Thakur or a Washington Sundar is that when you come with no baggage,” Manjrekar explained.

“You’re coming there, you’ve not played this kind of bowling before in Australia. You haven’t had any dismissals in the past in this series to be clouded in the way you bat. So they came out with a clean mind. Imagine the talent of the guy, the way he bowled and batted. He didn’t look like a part-time off-spinner. He got three wickets and three deserved wickets so when I look at players like Sundar I’m just amazed by the talent he has. Batting, bowling all in one package.”

