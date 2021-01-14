India vs Australia: 'It was appalling' - Fan recalls 'ugly' and 'shocking' racist chants during Sydney Test

The third Test between India and Australia in Sydney witnessed a major controversy when the Indian team complained about alleged racist chants from the crowd directed at fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah on Day 3. The ICC took note of the matter and on Day 4 of the Test, a section of the crowd was removed from the stadium after another similar episode was reported.

As the cricket fraternity came together to condemn and criticise the events at SCG, a fan named Krishna Kumar who was present in the stadium recalled what went down on Day 3 of the third Test.

“Was really shocked to see the ugly side of racism on Day 3, and I have seen a lot of reports that some of the spectators were drunk and that could be the reason. With any form of racism, there should be no excuse attached to it, and it all began not at 4-5 pm (as some media reports have said), but at 10:30 am. So, this was not just under the influence of alcohol. At 10:30 am I don’t expect people to be drunk," Kumar told Sports Today, according to a report from India Today.

“On Saturday, starting from 10:30, there were chants of ‘s*****s, s*****s, s*****s going around’. Rahane was batting at the time, and there were chants such as ‘Rahane is a s****r, all Indians are s*****s’.

"This is the first time I was really seeing something like this. I have never faced something like this and to me it was appalling," he added.

"I turned around and it was a group of 5-6 guys, aged 19-23, young guys who were having a good time and thought that this was really funny. I tried to have some eye contact to let them know that it was not cool, but you know, they just continued. ‘All Indians are s*****s’ they continued to say,” he further recalled.

The ICC on Sunday had condemned the incident and directed Cricket Australia to investigate the matter. Cricket Australia also issued a statement on Sunday apologising to the Indian team and said it would “take the strongest measures”. Australia coach Justin Langer, batsman David Warner, captain Tim Paine and off-spinner Nathan Lyon condemned the behaviour, saying such episodes have no place in cricket, with Warner going on to apologise to the Indian cricket team.

Meanwhile, the third Test went to a draw after a hard-fought battle from Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin on the final day. With the series levelled at 1-1, the two teams will meet in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane starting Friday.