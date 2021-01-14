IND USA
Ajinkya Rahane bats in Sydney(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs Australia: 'If India win the series from here on, it will be a big, big victory,' says Shoaib Akhtar

  • India vs Australia: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Akhtar believes that if India manage to win the series despite all the odds, it would be huge victory for the tourists.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:19 AM IST

The stage is set for what promises to be a cracker of a 4th Test in Brisbane between India and Australia. There was plenty of drama earlier this month regarding the venue and the strict bio-secure protocols that the players are required to remain under. But the venue remains the same and after a thrilling 3rd Test in Sydney, the series is levelled at 1-1 as well.

Also Read | It looks very tough for India with more than half team injured: Madan Lal

The big stories going into the final Test of the series are around Tim Paine and Steve Smith's on-field tactics on the final day of the Sydney Test, and the large numbers of injured players in the Indian camp. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also come under the injury scanner as he has reportedly suffered an abdominal strain, and Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Akhtar believes that if India manage to win the series despite all the odds, it would be huge victory for the tourists.

“Now at the final stages (of the series), I think India have got it in them to win this series. Again, a last little push, where they will face issues, they have several injury concerns, but the Indian bench strength has to believe that they can do it, they need to give one last effort and they can win the series," Akhtar said in his YouTube video.

Also Read | Former Aussie cricketer concerned over ‘angry’ Smith's 'disturbing' behaviour

“If from this point onwards, India goes on to win this series, then that will be a big big victory. According to me, it will be the biggest series win in Test history.

India are the only team that stands on the cusp of registering back-to-back Test series wins in Australia. Under Virat Kohli, the team created history in 2018-19 as they beat Australia on their soil for the first time in 71 years. This time around, although they did not get off to a great start, getting rolled over for 36 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, the team has shown tremendous character to bounce back with a win in Melbourne and fighting out to secure a unlikely draw in Sydney.

“Again, if India win this, and I think that they are going to win it, then this will be one of the finest Test series that India could have ever played or could play in the next week or so. I think all credit goes to India because they have shown a lot of guts. The whole team, spinner, tail-enders, fast bowlers, Bumrah has put in all his energy, even got himself injured, but did not let the series slip away,” Akhtar added.

