India vs Australia: ‘Same signs as before Sandpapergate’, Former Australian cricketer concerned over ‘angry’ Steve Smith
Former Australian cricketer Shane Lee has raised concerns about Steve Smith’s behaviour in the recently-concluded third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Smith was seen scuffing up the area around the batting crease during India’s chase on Monday. While people on social media questioned his sportsmanship, Smith rubbished all the accusations.
Speaking to Fox Cricket, Lee termed Smith’s conduct “disturbing” and added that he is “seeing the same signs” in batsman as he did prior to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town.
“He was not trying to cheat, but he should not be on the wicket. I am really really concerned about some of our behaviour. Steve Smith scored a fantastic hundred in Sydney and the way he reacted afterwards, I thought, there is real anger there. It is disturbing. You wind forward to this test: I’m seeing the same signs (as before Sandpapergate). I’m seeing someone like Smith who is getting really, really angry,” Lee told Fox Cricket.
Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were handed bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018. Warner and Smith returned to action in 2019, but Lee believes that Smith lately has been looking very angry and this is not a good sign.
“I think that Smith, Warner, and Bancroft should have punished for what they did. It was appalling. But the way they were handled by Cricket Australia - they were given no support,” Lee said.
“I am feeling really worried about this guy (Smith). I really want Cricket Australia or someone within that organisation to make sure this guy's alright. Because he's a champion batsman, and he's not a cheat. We really need to look after these guys from a mental health perspective,” said Lee.
India and Australia will lock horns in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, beginning December 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It looks very tough for India with more than half team injured: Madan Lal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vihari not 'Bihari': Team India batsman corrects Babul Supriyo on Twitter
- While tweeting Supriyo had misspelled Vihari as 'Bihari'. The India batsman on Wednesday very calmly corrected Supriyo by writing his name as a reply to the tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan, Waugh engage in Twitter banter over Smith Sydney Test controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Aussie cricketer concerned over ‘angry’ Smith's 'disturbing' behaviour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We know touring sides don't like to play in Brisbane,' says Josh Hazlewood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Plain childish': Lloyd slams Smith for scuffing Pant's guard marks at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon says ‘no advantage’ to Australia against injury-stricken India in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ganguly went to Australia fully-prepared for the bouncing ball’: David Lloyd on Dada’s impact on Indian team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He was the Dravid of their bowling line-up: Waugh on legendary India bowler
- Such was his impact that Steve Waugh feels the legendary cricketer was India's bowling equivalent of Rahul Dravid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's a very quick-witted individual': Hussey on Ashwin
- India vs Australia: Michael Hussey came up with his take on the exchange, explaining that although he wasn't a fan of Paine starting the sledge, it did not cross a line.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people accused him of: Langer on Smith
- India vs Australia: Langer has dismissed the allegations, calling Smith's criticism, 'ludicrous and a load of rubbish,' and explained how although the former Australia captain does have a tendency to do a few things out of the box, he would do nothing that would tarnish the spirit of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Had Pant batted a bit longer, India could have won the match’, says Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 7 months away from his family, Waqar is finally home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Bruised and broken India’s Brisbane dilemma
- India vs Australia: As injuries continue to pile, what combination can India go ahead with for the Brisbane Test starting Friday?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox