India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah is planning his wickets and controlling the game, says Anil Kumble

Jasprit Bumrah ended the four-match Test series against Australia as the leading wicket-taker of the series and played a huge role in helping India win their maiden Test series down under. Bumrah, who picked up 21 wickets at an average of just 17, bowled with purpose and menace as he rattled the Australian batsmen with his pace.

Talking about the brilliant start that Bumrah’s Test career has got, former India captain and coach Anil Kumble said that the Gujarat pacer was always on the radar for Test cricket, in an interview to Cricketnext.

“I think he was always on the radar for being picked for Test cricket. He performed really well in domestic cricket. I mean the way he has bowled for Gujarat. He has picked up fifers. Whenever a bowler consistently picks up fifers even in a domestic game, then you know he has the mental capability of picking up a five-wicket haul,” Kumble, India’s highest Test wicket-taker, said.

ALSO READ: Big payday for Virat Kohli and boys as BCCI announces cash reward for historic series win

Bumrah played a key role in the crucial third Test at Melbourne, where he picked up 9 wickets to help India take the lead in the series. Kumble said that the paceman has the ability to plan his wickets.

“You can see he is planning his wickets and he is controlling the game and he knows when to bowl the ball. I think it is all about setting a batsman up and trying to get a wicket relentlessly coming in hard at the batsman and keeping the batsman really honest.

“we saw that with his capabilities of executing what he is thinking as well, I mean that can only come if you have the confidence and if you also have the ability to shut out all the other thoughts when you are running in. Because at the end of the day, clarity of thought is extremely critical whether you are a batsman or a bowler or a captain. So that clarity of thought process is there in Bumrah and you can see that it is very evident,” the former India coach said.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 49 wickets in his 10-match Test career so far and is now an integral part of the India team in all three formats.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 17:20 IST