India vs Australia Live Score 1st T20: AUS opt to bowl against India in 1st T20I; Bumrah, Pant not part of playing XI
India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Score Updates: India will look to make a positive start in the three-match T20I series against Australia, which gets underway at Mohali. The match is scheduled to start half an hour early and the toss will take place at 6:30pm. Both the teams have toiled hard at the nets and a cracking contest can be expected. The Rohit Sharma-led didn't have a great outing at the Asia Cup and would look to use this opportunity to make quick amends as we head towards the much-anticipated T20 World Cup, which starts in less than a month. Follow the LIVE updates and scores of IND vs AUS 1st T20I:
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 06:38 PM
IND vs AUS LIVE score updates: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 06:34 PM
IND vs AUS LIVE score updates: Bumrah misses out
Jasprit Bumrah has been rested but Harshal Patel takes the field. Rishabh Pant also misses out.
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 06:31 PM
IND vs AUS LIVE score updates: Toss
Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bowl.
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 06:28 PM
IND vs AUS LIVE score updates: Tim David to make Australia debut
Tim David will be making his Australia debut in the first T20I.
He and Glenn Maxwell are the all-rounders India will have to wary about. David, who has represented Singapore earlier in international cricket, had a brilliant outing with the bat in the previous editions of Pakistan Super League and Indian Premier League.
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 06:27 PM
IND vs AUS LIVE score: Rohit Sharma eyes new milestone
Rohit Sharma stands two sixes shy from holding the record for smashing most in T20Is.
Batters with highest numbers of sixes in T20Is:
Martin Guptill: 172
Rohit Sharma: 171
Chris Gayle: 124
Eoin Morgan: 120
Aaron Finch: 117
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 06:17 PM
IND vs AUS LIVE score: JUST IN - Harbhajan, Yuvraj honoured in Mohali
Hours before the start of the first India vs Australia T20I, the Punjab Cricket Association on Tuesday officially named the famous Terrace Block of the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali to former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and The North Pavilion of the stadium to former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Both the local boys were felicitated in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Congratulations, YUVI and BHAJJI. Much deserved
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 06:13 PM
IND vs AUS LIVE score: Last World Cup for Davey, Finchy?
Matthew Hayden just dropped a big bomb. The former Australia opener just said that for David Warner, Aaron Finch and a couple of other Aussie stars, the upcoming T20 World Cup might be their last World Cup. Surely, he must be talking about the last T20 World Cup, since the 50-over World Cup is also approximately a year from now.
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 06:07 PM
IND vs AUS LIVE score updates: Pant vs Karthik
While the Indian top-order looks pretty much sorted, the management are still having a tough time deciding between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the playing eleven.
Now with Ravindra Jadeja injured, the absence of left-handed batters have made the decision much harder.
Both the players got chances at the Asia Cup and it will be interesting to see, who the management sticks with in the T20Is against Australia.
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 05:58 PM
IND vs AUS LIVE score updates: Bumrah, Harshal returns
India did have a decent outing with the bat at Asia Cup, but they did make a lot of changes in their playing XI. Their depth in bowling was also exposed with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaking runs in both the 19th over against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Now with the return of Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, it will bolster India's bowling attack.
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 05:47 PM
IND vs AUS LIVE updates: India try to finalise combination
India didn't have the best of outings at the Asia Cup 2022, where they lost Pakistan and Sri Lanka and crashed out of the tournament.
Now with the World Cup approaching, India will take the upcoming series to sort out their combinations.
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 05:29 PM
IND vs AUS: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20I match between India and Australia at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The match is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm in the evening and the toss for the same will take place half an hour before.