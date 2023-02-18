India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rohit to lead IND's charge on Day 2, eyes on Kohli in big homecoming

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Trailing by 242 runs, India posted 21/0 at Stumps against Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) will resume batting for the hosts on Day 2 and will seek a strong start. Australia were bowled out for 263 runs, with Peter Handscomb slamming an unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 142 balls, packed with nine fours. Usman Khawaja also slammed 81 runs off 125 deliveries, including 12 fours and a six. Mohammed Shami bagged four wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets respectively. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: