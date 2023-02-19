India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: IND look to end Head, Labuschagne threat early; AUS look to swell lead

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 Latest Updates: A see-saw second day of saw Australia getting their noses slightly in front, although it isn't yet readily obvious as to which of the two sides are in the advantage at the start of the third day. While yet another rearguard act from Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin nearly wiped off Australia's lead, the visitors bounced back thanks to Travis Head, who opened the innings after David Warner was ruled out due to concussion, and Marnus Labuschagne got their second innings off to a flier. Ravindra Jadeja struck for India by accounting for Usman Khawaja, thanks to a sharp catch by Shreyas Iyer, Head had scored 39 runs in 40 balls while Labuschagne ended the day with a score of 16 runs off 19 balls. Australia resume on an overnight total of 61/1, leading India by 62 runs. Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3: