India vs Australia Live Score 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma and co. eye big win, Hyderabad gears up for series decider

India vs Australia Live Score Updates: India came back from a rather crushing defeat in the 1st T20I to level the series in the second, which was reduced to an eight overs a side hitathon due to a wet outfield in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma played a captain knock as he smashed 46 off 20 balls to take India home after Australia had scored 90/5 in their innings. His innings was studded with four fours and four glorious sixes. The Indian skipper went past New Zealand's Martin Guptill to top the chart of batters with most sixes in T20Is. This series has been all about batting prowess thus far and so India will be hoping that their captain does something similar in this third T20I.