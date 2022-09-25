India vs Australia Live Score 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma and co. eye big win, Hyderabad gears up for series decider
- India vs Australia Live Score 3rd T20I: The hosts had levelled the series by winning the truncated second T20I and will now look to take it against the world champions. Follow live score and updates of IND vs AUS 3rd T20I from Hyderabad here.
India vs Australia Live Score Updates: India came back from a rather crushing defeat in the 1st T20I to level the series in the second, which was reduced to an eight overs a side hitathon due to a wet outfield in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma played a captain knock as he smashed 46 off 20 balls to take India home after Australia had scored 90/5 in their innings. His innings was studded with four fours and four glorious sixes. The Indian skipper went past New Zealand's Martin Guptill to top the chart of batters with most sixes in T20Is. This series has been all about batting prowess thus far and so India will be hoping that their captain does something similar in this third T20I.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 25 Sep 2022 05:30 PM
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live: The series thus far
-
Sun, 25 Sep 2022 05:21 PM
3rd T20I Live: A chequered buildup
There has been a stampede before this match because of an utter lack of organisation in ticket sales. A blame game has followed since then, with the HCA and its president Mohammed Azharuddin saying that the association did no wrong. Now, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has “arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged betting on” the match, PTI reported today. “Raghavendra was arrested from Deepanjali Nagar, Bengaluru by a team of CCB for allegedly betting on the decider India vs Australia T20 match to be played in Hyderabad. According to police, 3.06 lakhs of cash and a mobile phone were seized from the accused possession.” Not the kind of stories you want to see in the buildup to a crucial game in a well fought series.
-
Sun, 25 Sep 2022 05:13 PM
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live: Hello and welcome!
Here we are then, Australia won the first match, India won the second, bowlers took a hammering in both games. Wonder what awaits us in Hyderabad. Regardless of what happens in this match though, Australia have shown that they will make a good accounts of themselves as defending champions in the upcoming T20 World Cup at home later this year. In this series alone, they have shown that their batting lineup is among the most dangerous in the world. Their bowling, though, would be a bit of a cause of worry.