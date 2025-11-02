India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav and co aim to bounce back and level the series

Live

By

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav and co aim to bounce back in Hobart

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hobart on the island of Tasmania awaits the third T20I of the series between Australia and India, in a match that will likely not be the one that this Sunday is remembered for on the subcontinent, but one that nonetheless will have a substantial impact down the line. While most of the focus will be in Navi Mumbai as Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have a shot at World Cup glory, Suryakumar Yadav and co. will feel the need to focus on the job and hand and try to level this series at 1-1. India vs Australia 3rd T20I predicted XI For India, the question is if they need to play an extra seamer just to have a little support in that department. While many might see the batting as the concern after the horror showing in Melbourne, it is a question of general balance that India must answer. Does Arshdeep Singh get a look in, particularly on a ground that is known for its small dimensions and easy power-hitting environment? If so, who is the player that gets sacrificed? India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah The more interesting team selections might come down to Australia, who lose Josh Hazlewood but do gain plenty of x-factor and fire-power with the return of Glenn Maxwell. Australia will want to replace the firepower in their seam attack somehow, with Sean Abbott in line but also Mahli Beardman set for a potential debut. Mitchell Owen plies his trade at this venue in domestic cricket and the Big Bash, and might get the nod ahead of Matt Short based on that. Australia predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott/Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kuhnemann India vs Australia T20I head-to-head India continue to dominate the format over the Australian team, with 20 wins compared to just 12 for the men from down under. However, Australia will have momentum and confidence after the crushing victory they managed at the MCG, and will like their odds of turning the tables during this match. India vs Australia 3rd T20I key matchups Mitchell Marsh vs Kuldeep Yadav: They faced off for 6 deliveries at the MCG. Mitchell Marsh plundered the leggie for 20 runs, but also lost his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav. How India’s spinner is able to recover from a bruising match despite two wickets will be important, and as will how he bowls to the in-form Marsh, who has the power to take any match away from any opponent in the world. Suryakumar Yadav vs Nathan Ellis: In Josh Hazlewood’s absence, the responsibility falls on Nathan Ellis’ shoulders to be the lead bowler and Australia’s wicket-taker. He has a deceptive slower ball but has also shown a tendency to be a little scattergun. With Suryakumar Yadav hungry for runs but also a little susceptible, Ellis will be asked to bowl at him early on in thie piece, and how this battle goes could determine the match. ...Read More

India vs Australia 3rd T20I predicted XI For India, the question is if they need to play an extra seamer just to have a little support in that department. While many might see the batting as the concern after the horror showing in Melbourne, it is a question of general balance that India must answer. Does Arshdeep Singh get a look in, particularly on a ground that is known for its small dimensions and easy power-hitting environment? If so, who is the player that gets sacrificed? India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah The more interesting team selections might come down to Australia, who lose Josh Hazlewood but do gain plenty of x-factor and fire-power with the return of Glenn Maxwell. Australia will want to replace the firepower in their seam attack somehow, with Sean Abbott in line but also Mahli Beardman set for a potential debut. Mitchell Owen plies his trade at this venue in domestic cricket and the Big Bash, and might get the nod ahead of Matt Short based on that. Australia predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott/Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kuhnemann India vs Australia T20I head-to-head India continue to dominate the format over the Australian team, with 20 wins compared to just 12 for the men from down under. However, Australia will have momentum and confidence after the crushing victory they managed at the MCG, and will like their odds of turning the tables during this match. India vs Australia 3rd T20I key matchups Mitchell Marsh vs Kuldeep Yadav: They faced off for 6 deliveries at the MCG. Mitchell Marsh plundered the leggie for 20 runs, but also lost his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav. How India’s spinner is able to recover from a bruising match despite two wickets will be important, and as will how he bowls to the in-form Marsh, who has the power to take any match away from any opponent in the world. Suryakumar Yadav vs Nathan Ellis: In Josh Hazlewood’s absence, the responsibility falls on Nathan Ellis’ shoulders to be the lead bowler and Australia’s wicket-taker. He has a deceptive slower ball but has also shown a tendency to be a little scattergun. With Suryakumar Yadav hungry for runs but also a little susceptible, Ellis will be asked to bowl at him early on in thie piece, and how this battle goes could determine the match.