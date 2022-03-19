India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022: India finish 277/7 after late surge from Harmanpreet, Vastrakar

India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia put up more than 100 runs for the third wicket before the latter became Darcie Brown's third wicket of the day. Yastika was dismissed for 59 after which Mithali fell for 68. The pair banked on some rather sloppy work from the Australian bowlers, who have given away 25 extras, 23 of which came in wides. India lost both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early on in their innings but Mithali and Yastika have since managed to turn the tables on the Australians. Shafali was brought back in the playing eleven in place of Deepti Sharma with Yastika being demoted to No.3. Mithali Raj admitted that the change was made to reinforce their batting lineup that has blown hot and cold throughout the tournament.