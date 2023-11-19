India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final: Invincible force IND face immovable object AUS for the cup of life
- India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final: Get the latest updates and full scorecard of the IND vs AUS WC final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup Final 2023: An entire nation waits with bated breath as the invincible force India meets the immovable object Australia. The prize on the line is a World Cup trophy. The two teams that did battle 20 years ago in the summit clash at Johannesburg, and incidentally, the two semi-finalists who lost at the 2019 World Cup. When former India coach Ravi Shastri mentioned ahead of India's World Cup 2023 opener against Australia – 'there's a long way to go but these two could be the potential finalists', his prediction couldn't seem any farther from the truth. Australia had lost two on the bounce, looked short of answers and all over the place. But when it's the five-time champions you're talking about, rule them out at your own peril. Eight consecutive wins followed and here we are – the grand-finale of a Cricket World Cup, and truth be told, you can’t think of two more deserving teams than India and Australia to fight for the biggest honour in cricket.
For a country where rugby is the No. 1 sport by quite some distance, the pressure surrounding Australia is nowhere close to the one that the Indian fans are currently facing. You could cut the tension with a knife. People are more nervous than they are the night before a University exam. And who can blame them? It's been a 10-year-long wait for an ICC silverware, 12 for a World Cup. From 2011, only two players remain in the India squad – Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. Add to that the emotions surrounding cricket fans in their mid-30s, who were in their teenage years and cried themselves to sleep the night of March 23, 2003.
However, if all the emotions are to be kept aside, and attention paid to cricket, so much has already transpired. So there were discussion surrounding the pitch – whether the final will be played on a used surface – and a prediction from Mitchell Marsh which despite being said in jest, went viral. There's this news of umpire Richard Kettleborough officiating the final, which is already giving fans sleepless nights and Pat Cummins expressing what a delight it will be to silence 1.3 lakh Indians by winning the World Cup. Having said that, deep down Cummins is aware that all this is easier said than done. They've been beaten by India four times in ODIs this year, once previously in the tournament itself. A team that has shown no weakness thus far. A team that has no loopholes despite losing their vice-captain to injury.
As per reports, the Ahmedabad surface will be the same on which the India vs Pakistan game was played, and is expected to play slightly sluggish. Ideally, winning the toss and batting first would be the key to success but with these two teams you never know. India have made chasing looks ridiculously easy, while the Aussies did the unimaginable when Glenn Maxwell pulled off the heist of at least the last two decades. Is there a favourite on paper? India may just be ahead a tad, but when the other team is Australia, please tear that piece of paper and throw it in the bin.
Regardless of what captain Rohit Sharma says, stuff like all 15 players have a chance of playing or we haven't decided on the XI yet and etc., the bottom line is that India will go unchanged 99.9 percent. Even Australia know it. Why tamper with a combination that has won you the last six matches in a row, let alone in the final? Sure, with this game being against Australia, whose batters aren't the best players of spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin is a mouth-watering temptation, but so good have Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav been, that getting a third spinner at the expense of a batter could become a decision India may live to regret.
As the road to the World Cup reaches its final destination, life comes full circle for both Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins. Cummins has a chance to prove his captaincy doubters wrong that he can join Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke in the same league of legends. And as for Rohit, what better way to channel the frustration and anger of missing out on the 2011 World Cup squad into a title-winning show, one that promises to be remembered for the ages. So brace up folks. Prepare yourself for 8 hours of pulsating action. It's India vs Australia. World Cup final.
It doesn't get bigger than this.
Here are a few pointers surrounding the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final:
- India have defeated Australia in the knockouts of an ICC Trophy only once – in 2011 World Cup quarterfinal, while lost twice – 2003 final and 2015 semi-final.
- Shubman Gill loves batting in Ahmedabad. He has scored 852 runs in 8 innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium this year.
- Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer have forged an impressive partnership in the World Cup 2023, amassing a remarkable total of 537 runs across eight innings.
- In 2023, India have faced Australia in 7 ODIs, winning four.
- David Warner has an average of 50.63 against India in ODIs.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 09:30 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS World Cup Final 2023: 20 years on…
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS World Cup Final 2023: For fans in their mid-30s, we know how emotionally-charged today is going to be. The memories of the 2003 World Cup final still haunt you – Ganguly deciding to bowl after winning the toss, Zaheer Khan's infamous first over, Ricky Ponting's marauding hundred, Sachin Tendulkar's first ball dismissal… OUCH! We get it. It ain't just redemption time for Rohit Sharma, but for you all as well. Surprisingly, there are quite a few similarities. Like Tendulkar in '03, Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter of the tournament, and like 20 years ago, a man named 'Rahul' was keeping wicket and performing the dual role.
But hey! Don't let those heartbeats get faster. This Indian team is nothing like the one from 2003. In anything, it possesses the same aura of invincibility Ponting's Australia did. So worry not! Today, it isn't the Men in Blue we'll be getting behind. We're rooting for you all too. The many then 14-15-16 year-olds who had to cry themselves to sleep on the night of March 23, 2003. LET'S GO AND GET THE CUP!
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 09:20 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS World Cup Final 2023: More fuss around the pitch?
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS World Cup Final 2023: Not really! The pitch fiasco gained steam ahead of the first semi-final in Mumbai where India were accused of changing pitches a day prior to the game. Thankfully, saner heads prevails but the controversy couldn't help but spill on to the final. In case you aren't aware, the final will be played on a used surface – which by the way is absolutely fine, well within the rules and not frowned upon. It's the same surface on which India's game against Pakistan was played. So BIG DEAL! It's expected to be slightly slowish which promises to make the summit clash all the more exciting.
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 09:10 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS World Cup Final 2023: India vs Australia – THE HISTORY and RIVALRY
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS World Cup Final 2023: Face it! India vs Australia is the biggest cricket rivalry in the world. Not England vs Australia, not India vs Pakistan – purely because of the one-sidedness of these contests. Yeah sure, the Ashes is an unparalleled rivalry and INDO-PAK is the so-called 'Mother of all battles'… But are they though, really? Maybe, maybe not. Which is why nothing quite matches the intensity of an India vs Australia rivalry, and the way it has evolved. For the most part of the 19th century, it was one way traffic – India won just three Tests Down Under between 1947 and 1999.
But the tide changed post 2000, starting the historic Eden Gardens Test, where Sourav Ganguly's India brought Australia's 16-match winning streak to a halt, and even though Australia won more, India were no longer underdogs. A historic Border-Gavaskar Test series in 2003/04 opened the floodgates and the years of hard work and efforts culminated in Virat Kohli leading India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018/19. ODIs saw significant transformations. India began beating Australia more often – both home and away. What MS Dhoni's India did at the CB Series final in 2008 is the stuff of legends and ever since, India and Australia have seen each other eye-to-eye.
Does this piece of information appeal to you? If yes, you can check out how the India vs Australia rivalry has played out over the years HERE.
- Sun, 19 Nov 2023 09:00 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS World Cup Final 2023: HOLA! It's World Cup Final day
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS World Cup Final 2023: Hello peeps! A very good morning to all. For the last time in this World Cup, Hindustan Times Sports is here, to take on a ride which you sure can experience nowhere but at HT. It's the World Cup FINAL… between INDIA vs AUSTRALIA. The biggest day in the lives of our players, the coaches, and the fans. Most of us were around, in 2011, when MS Dhoni's six off Nuwan Kulasekara, made a billion dreams come true… and 12 years later, Team India stands on the cusp of repeating history. What a day of 8 hours and more it promises to be at the world’s biggest cricket venue – The Narendra Modi Stadium. The chants on Vande Mataram and Chak de India will be at its loudest as nearly 1.3 lakh get behind the Men in Blue and cheer them on. So are you ready? No, no, no. We said, "ARE YOU READY?" (Expecting a deafening roar). YES! That's more like it. Don't go anywhere. We're just getting started.