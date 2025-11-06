India vs Australia 4th T20I LIVE Score: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav under pressure to score big

Live

India vs Australia 4th T20I LIVE Score: Follow Latest Updates

India vs Australia 4th T20I LIVE Score: The T20I series between India and Australia is reaching a crucial stage, with just two matches remaining. The fourth T20I takes place on Thursday at Carrara Oval, Queensland, with the series currently tied at 1-1. Both teams will be eager to assert dominance before the series decider. India, however, face a few challenges, as captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill have struggled to find form so far, failing to deliver impactful performances. This has placed extra responsibility on Abhishek Sharma to provide explosive starts and set the tone at the top of the order in the remaining games. Shubman has now gone six matches on the tour without registering a half-century, highlighting a concerning dip in form. His scores since the start of the ODI series read 10, 9, 24, 37*, 5, and 15. The lone bright spot came at Canberra, where he shared a steady partnership with captain Suryakumar Yadav. Gill has struggled particularly against fuller-length deliveries that offer even slight movement, and for much of the series, he hasn’t displayed the authoritative, composed touch that has defined his batting in the past. This ongoing slump has raised questions about his ability to anchor the innings and provide the solid starts India relies on at the top of the order. With Arshdeep Singh back in the mix, India’s bowling attack looks much stronger, even as Kuldeep Yadav has been rested to focus on the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Team management has long faced a dilemma: Kuldeep and Arshdeep rarely feature together. When Kuldeep is included, Harshit Rana—who offers better batting depth—must also find a place. Conversely, when Arshdeep takes the field, the side often looks to include Washington Sundar, whose impact was evident in the third T20I, where his 49 off 23 balls proved decisive in India’s win. With no Travis Head for the last two T20Is, Matthew Short is expected to open the innings with skipper Mitchell Marsh, while they will rely heavily on the firepower of Tim David in the middle. However, the return of Glenn Maxwell will also boost Australia's chances at Carrara Oval, Queensland. Australia’s bowling unit may require some adjustments, as Sean Abbott struggled to make an impact. Either Ben Dwarshuis or Mitchell Marsh could be considered as potential replacements to strengthen the attack. India vs Australia Squads India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Josh Phillippe (wk), Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman, Benn Dwarshuis,Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis. ...Read More

