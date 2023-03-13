India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 5: IND eye wickets as WTC final spot hangs by thread, AUS trail by 88 runs

IND vs AUS Live Score and Latest Updates, 4th Test, Day 5: Beginning from an overnight score of 3/0, Australia trail by 88 runs against India on Day 5 of the ongoing fourth and final Test match, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Matthew Kuhnemann (0*), Travis Head (3*) will resume batting for Australia on Day 5. The duo managed to keep their wicket in the final session of Day 5 in a rather nervous manner and will look to up the tempo in the first session of Day 5. In response to Australia's first innings score of 480, India posted 57I on Day 4, with Virat Kohli smacking 186 runs. The former captain had already bagged a half-century on Day 3, and then got his 28th Test century in the post-Lunch session of Day 4, and then brought up his 150 in the final session. He was the last wicket, getting dismissed by Todd Murphy for 186 off 364 balls. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who resumed batting on Day 4, was dismissed by Murphy too in the first session, mustering only 28 runs. Nathan Lyon struck for Australia in the post-Lunch session to take the wicket of KS Bharat, who was nearing a half-century. Lyon also took the wicket of Umesh Yadav in the final session, with Mitchell Starc dismissing Axar Patel, who smacked 79 off 113 balls. India's qualification to the WTC final is hanging by a thread, and they need to win this match to confirm their berth. If they draw or lose, their fate rests on Sri Lanka, who need to win their remaining two games. India lead 2-1 in the ongoing series, a win for the Aussies will level the series, and a draw or defeat for the visitors will win the series for India.