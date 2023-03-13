India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 5: IND eye wickets as WTC final spot hangs by thread, AUS trail by 88 runs
IND vs AUS Live Score and Latest Updates, 4th Test, Day 5: Beginning from an overnight score of 3/0, Australia trail by 88 runs against India on Day 5 of the ongoing fourth and final Test match, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Matthew Kuhnemann (0*), Travis Head (3*) will resume batting for Australia on Day 5. The duo managed to keep their wicket in the final session of Day 5 in a rather nervous manner and will look to up the tempo in the first session of Day 5. In response to Australia's first innings score of 480, India posted 57I on Day 4, with Virat Kohli smacking 186 runs. The former captain had already bagged a half-century on Day 3, and then got his 28th Test century in the post-Lunch session of Day 4, and then brought up his 150 in the final session. He was the last wicket, getting dismissed by Todd Murphy for 186 off 364 balls. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who resumed batting on Day 4, was dismissed by Murphy too in the first session, mustering only 28 runs. Nathan Lyon struck for Australia in the post-Lunch session to take the wicket of KS Bharat, who was nearing a half-century. Lyon also took the wicket of Umesh Yadav in the final session, with Mitchell Starc dismissing Axar Patel, who smacked 79 off 113 balls. India's qualification to the WTC final is hanging by a thread, and they need to win this match to confirm their berth. If they draw or lose, their fate rests on Sri Lanka, who need to win their remaining two games. India lead 2-1 in the ongoing series, a win for the Aussies will level the series, and a draw or defeat for the visitors will win the series for India.
Mon, 13 Mar 2023 08:37 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 5: Onus on Ashwin
Ashwin took a six-wicket haul in the first innings. Meanwhile, spinners Lyon and Murphy bagged three each for Australia. Onus will be on Ashwin and Jadeja, as India will seek quick wickets in the first session.
Mon, 13 Mar 2023 08:17 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 5: India legend hails Kohli
Kohli ended his 3-year long wait for a Test century on Day 5, smacking 186 runs in the first innings. This was his 28th Test ton and 75th in international cricket, becoming the only second batter in the history of the game to reach the mark after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Speaking on Sports Tak, former player Harbhajan predicted if Kohli could break Sachin's record of 100 centuries in international cricket.
"It's certainly possible. I think he can score more than that (100 centuries). Two things favour Virat here; his age, and his fitness. He's 34 but his fitness is that of a 24-year-old cricketer. He's way ahead in that aspect. He has already scored 75 centuries, he can score at least 50 more. He knows his game and he plays all formats", he said.
Mon, 13 Mar 2023 08:04 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 5: Focus on AUS openers
Head (3*) and Kuhnemann (0*) will resume batting for Australia, after nervously managing to take Australia to Stumps on Day 4 without any wicket loss in their second innings. The duo will need to play cautiously and play a good partnership! It is their match to lose! A draw looks like a possible conclusion!
Mon, 13 Mar 2023 07:50 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 5: Close game for IND
India's lead isn't huge and it won't put much pressure on Australia because the pitch hasn't cracked up and is still good for batting. To bag a win, India need the pitch to help their bowlers and also make Aussie batters play poor shots and create mistakes.
Mon, 13 Mar 2023 07:46 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 5: Axar Patel on the conditions
After the final session on Day 4, Axar spoke about the playing conditions. The all-rounder registered 79 off 113 balls in the first innings.
"I am feeling good to have contributed with the bat. I've had the confidence to go after ones that I can hit, the talk in the 1st Test is what I'm following and I'm gaining a bit of information about my ability with the bat. I had no set role (when asked if he was told to score quickly), just wanted to make as many runs as possible, bat along with the ball not doing a lot", he said.
"One you're set, it's easier to bat, the odd ball is turning and staying low, it's slightly difficult when you're new to the crease, but once you adjust, it's still easy to bat on this wicket", he further added.
Mon, 13 Mar 2023 07:34 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 5: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the ongoing fourth and final Test match between India and Australia, straight from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket.