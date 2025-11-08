IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led India look to clinch series decider in Brisbane
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India face Australia in the fifth T20I, in Brisbane Saturday. The visitors lead 2-1 in the ongoing series, with the first match getting washed out.
- 3 Mins agoBowling combination
- 14 Mins agoAUS squad
- 20 Mins agoIND squad
- 35 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Leading 2-1 in the ongoing five-match T20I series, India face Australia in their fifth and final T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane, on Saturday. When it comes to T20Is, the Aussies have a good record at the Gabba, and have only lost once in the shortest format in the venue across eight matches, which stretches back to 2006. Their only defeat came in 2013, against the West Indies. The hosts will hope that the record plays a role today, as they aim to secure a draw in the series. The series began with a washout in Canberra, followed by a dominant win for the Aussies at the MCG. Then, India fought back, winning the third and fourth T20Is. The win in the fourth T20I for India saw Australia's run without a series win in the shortest format against the visitors continue, on home soil....Read More
Speaking ahead of the match, Australia's Nathan Ellis said, "I find it challenging in bilateral series because you're bowling to the same batters every second night, every third night. So it becomes a little bit of cat-and-mouse of what did I do to them last time, what are they looking for?"
The Aussies will look to adopt an all-out attack setup, which can be effective on faster surfaces. But their high-voltage batting order failed to execute on a slower Gold Coast surface in the fourth T20I. Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar totally tore apart the Aussie batting order, helping India win the match.
India vs Australia Live Score: Bowling combination
India vs Australia Live Score: Although Hardik Pandya is absent and Kuldeep was sent back home early, India have managed to dominate proceedings. The three spinner combination has been perfect, with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh as the pacers. Shivam Dube has also provided depth to the bowling.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS squad
India vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Mahli Beardman
India vs Australia Live Score: IND squad
India vs Australia Live Score: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana
India vs Australia Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
India vs Australia Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's fifth and final T20I as the Aussies take on India in Brisbane. The visitors lead 2-1 and will look to clinch the decider. But the hosts will look to end it as a draw!