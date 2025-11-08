IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led India look to clinch series decider in Brisbane

Live

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Leading 2-1 in the ongoing five-match T20I series, India face Australia in their fifth and final T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane, on Saturday. When it comes to T20Is, the Aussies have a good record at the Gabba, and have only lost once in the shortest format in the venue across eight matches, which stretches back to 2006. Their only defeat came in 2013, against the West Indies. The hosts will hope that the record plays a role today, as they aim to secure a draw in the series. The series began with a washout in Canberra, followed by a dominant win for the Aussies at the MCG. Then, India fought back, winning the third and fourth T20Is. The win in the fourth T20I for India saw Australia's run without a series win in the shortest format against the visitors continue, on home soil. Speaking ahead of the match, Australia's Nathan Ellis said, "I find it challenging in bilateral series because you're bowling to the same batters every second night, every third night. So it becomes a little bit of cat-and-mouse of what did I do to them last time, what are they looking for?" The Aussies will look to adopt an all-out attack setup, which can be effective on faster surfaces. But their high-voltage batting order failed to execute on a slower Gold Coast surface in the fourth T20I. Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar totally tore apart the Aussie batting order, helping India win the match. ...Read More

