India vs Australia Live Score, One-off Test, Day 1: Tahlia McGrath hits 50 as AUS W march on, sloppy IND W pay the price

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, One-off Test : India got off to a dream start after Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off women's Test on Thursday. A horrible mix-up between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield gave India their first breakthrough in ...Read More the first over of the match. Litchfield was dismissed for a duck without facing a ball while Pooja Vastrakar continued her good form to send back the dangerous Ellyse Perry (4) in her first over. However, Australia women are in the middle of a recovery through Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney. McGrath, dropped on 18, has counterattacked to take Australia W past 50 in just 10 overs.

India W missed another opportunity when they decided against taking a review for an LBW appeal against Beth Mooney. Rana had Mooney plunging forward for a defense when the ball struck the pad. Given not out by the umpire, India didn't challenge the official. They should have as the ball tracker showed three reds. Rana began India's spin attack with a maiden before McGrath smacked Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a four to bring up the fifty partnership. A second catch was then put down when Deepti Sharma failed to hold on to a thick edge from McGrath.

India, who registered a historic victory against England a few days ago, handed wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh her maiden Test cap while left-arm pacer Lauren Cheatle also makes her Test debut for Australia.

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lauren Cheatle.