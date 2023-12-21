India vs Australia Live Score, One-off Test, Day 1: Tahlia McGrath hits 50 as AUS W march on, sloppy IND W pay the price
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, One-off Test: India got off to a dream start after Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off women's Test on Thursday. A horrible mix-up between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield gave India their first breakthrough in ...Read More the first over of the match. Litchfield was dismissed for a duck without facing a ball while Pooja Vastrakar continued her good form to send back the dangerous Ellyse Perry (4) in her first over. However, Australia women are in the middle of a recovery through Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney. McGrath, dropped on 18, has counterattacked to take Australia W past 50 in just 10 overs.
India W missed another opportunity when they decided against taking a review for an LBW appeal against Beth Mooney. Rana had Mooney plunging forward for a defense when the ball struck the pad. Given not out by the umpire, India didn't challenge the official. They should have as the ball tracker showed three reds. Rana began India's spin attack with a maiden before McGrath smacked Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a four to bring up the fifty partnership. A second catch was then put down when Deepti Sharma failed to hold on to a thick edge from McGrath.
India, who registered a historic victory against England a few days ago, handed wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh her maiden Test cap while left-arm pacer Lauren Cheatle also makes her Test debut for Australia.
India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.
Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lauren Cheatle.
- Dec 21, 2023 11:01 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FIFTY for McGrath
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: And it's come off just 52 balls. What a refreshing approach to batting this has been from her. Walked out to bat with the team in trouble and straightaway went after the bowling. The risk pays off as McGrath storms to her third Test fifty.Dec 21, 2023 10:58 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Sneh Rana's incredible bowling figures
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Five overs, nine runs… that's how tidy, neat, economical and tight Sneh Rana has been. Beth Mooney is trying to work her for singles but isn't able to. Tahlia has been forced to check her shots too. IND W need this to stop AUS W's steaming momentum. The partnership has reached 75 off 112. AUS W 80/2 after 20 oversDec 21, 2023 10:45 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Another DROP!
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Uh oh! Another slip-up. Second reprieve for McGrath as she survives a potential caught behind chance. Rana induces a think edge but neither wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia held on to it, nor did Deepti Sharma at first slip. The ball ricocheted off Yastika's gloves straight into the hands of Deepti but she pops it out. Rana has her hands on the head and can you blame her? Meanwhile, the fifty partnership up between Mooney and McGrath with the latter approaching her half-century.Dec 21, 2023 10:41 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Rana's red-hot appeal fizzles out as India decline DRS gamble
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India W let pass a potential review opportunity against Beth Mooney after an LBW appeal from Shikha Rana. Rana's delivery found Mooney's pads as she lunged forward, but the umpire's call of not out stood. While replays later indicated the ball would have struck resulting in three reds, the Indian team chose not to challenge the decision.Dec 21, 2023 10:28 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: First sign of spin!
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Here we go! Sneh Rana has the ball and she starts her first over with a maiden. A couple of LBW shouts and a run out appeal but that's all there was for excitement. AUS W 56/2 after 12 overs. The Mooney-McGrath partnership now 49 off 62.Dec 21, 2023 10:27 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: EFFORT, Harmanpreet!
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Mooney times it brilliantly. So good that once the ball beats the diving fielder at mid-off, it has a boundary written all over it. But wait! Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur comes dashing in, puts in a dive and saves a single. Excellent stuff. India W cannot let their guard down, and the captain understands it.Dec 21, 2023 10:17 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Runs flowing freely
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Tahlia McGrath seems to be playing a different match, at a different venue and against a different bowling attack. She has raced to 33 off just 20 balls and already struck six boundaries. Dropped on 18 by Deepti, she sure is adamant on making India women regret that costly miss. A single, and with that the 50 comes up for AUS WDec 21, 2023 10:08 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: McGrath gets a life
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Edged and dropped! It was a sharp chance but Deepti Sharma at the second slip would feel she should have held on to that one. A wide one from Renuka Singh, swinging away, McGrath went at it with hard hands, got an outside edge and it burst through Deepti's hands for a couple. How costly will that prove to be?Dec 21, 2023 10:04 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Tahlia McGrath looking good
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: This is a good and positive start from Tahlia McGrath. No signs of panic, all grace and class. The tall right-hander has raced to 18 off just 14 balls with three boundaries to her name.Dec 21, 2023 10:01 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Vastrakar gets Perry
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! Bowled! The start just got better for India. Pooja Vastrakar starts from where she left off, gets one to jag back in sharply to Perry, who got a good stride in but didn't cover for the swing. The ball snuck through the big gap between her bat and pad and rattled the stumps. Australia are reeling at 7/2 after opting to bat first. This is just the start India dreamed of.Dec 21, 2023 09:59 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India strike in first over
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: OUT! A terrible mix-up between Australia openers Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield. Mooney tapped it towards the off-side, set off for a single but then hesitated. Litchfield, the non-striker, was hesitant at first but then decided to commit to the run but the stutter in between left her with no chance to reach home. A quick through Jemimah Rodrigues and a clean grab and whip off bails from keeper Yastika Bhatia gave India the first wicket in the first over of the match.
Litchfield is out for a duck without facing a ball.Dec 21, 2023 09:54 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Playing XIs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia win toss
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off women's Test against hosts India in Mumbai on Thursday.Share this article
