India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score: Iyer back as IND eye series wrap against new-look AUS
India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score: India's ambitions of sealing the series were bludgeoned by a Glenn Maxwell tsunami the other night in Guwahati, but the Boys in Blue are back again, rejuvenated and energised for the fourth match of the series against a very-different looking Australia. The reigning ODI World Champions have released as many as six players from their squad – Maxwell included – and brought in some young blood, pretty much like their Indian counterparts, but don't for a moment think it'll make India's job any less challenging, who are up 2-1 and searching for a win that will do the confidence of this bunch of youngsters a world of good.
Under Suryakumar Yadav, this emerging Indian team has been nothing short of sensational. Thrice in three matches have their batters posted a total in excess of 200, which is no mean feat. In the second at Thiruvananthapuram, they even defended a mammoth 235 by 35 runs, but weren't a second time lucky two nights ago. Maxwell, continuing his rich vein of form, smoked a 48-ball century to take Australia home in a last-ball thriller. India felt the void of Mukesh Kumar, who in the first ODI had conceded just 5 in the final over, as Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh were in for a severe beating. Both pacers combined to leak 112 runs from eight overs, and the outcome of the match was sealed.
But for tonight, Mukesh is back. Granted a leave for his wedding, the India quick will once again lead the attack, giving Prasidh some breathing room. With most of these players embarking on their journey to South Africa to play the respective format series, finishing against the Aussies on a high and a winning note would be high on their agenda. Especially the batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who have done justice to the wealth of talent they possess. With their emergence, along with the presence of Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and the guiding light of Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I batting depth appears scary good.
As for Australia, among the six players to be released are Maxwell, Josh Inglish, Steve Smith, Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis, all of whom have been a thorn in their eyes. The reason behind the decision to let them go is believed to be the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, for which some of the guys need a break following a near-two-month long and gruelling World Cup. Youngsters Josh Phillippe, Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green would be eager to make a mark.
Another run fest is on the cards at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. In a series where already 123 fours and 65 sixes have been clubbed, expect a few more tonight. In the only international match played at this venue, India beat New Zealand in an ODI by 8 wickets, first dismissing the Kiwis for 108 and then chasing it down with 179 balls to spare. Expect nothing similar tonight though as with the T20 World Cup set to go on the floors in six months' time from now, India and Australia would be eyeing respective gains.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 03:10 PM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: As does Shreyas Iyer!
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Set to be part of the squad from the fourth T20I, Shreyas Iyer's return to the already impressive batting line up comes as a big positive. And yet, at the same time, might throw a spanner in the team combinations. The current middle order featuring Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Riku Singh and Axar Patel is doing a good job, and Iyer's return promises to disturb the combination. With Iyer poised to reclaim his spot in the XI, Tilak might unfortunately find himself on the sidelines. However, it's worth noting that if he can replicate the stellar form he displayed at the World Cup, effortlessly launching sixes, it might pose a pleasant selection dilemma for India.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 03:00 PM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: Mukesh Kumar returns!
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: He has played 11 matches for India this far but Mukesh Kumar's absence was felt deeply by India in the last T20I. Still in his early days, Mukesh appeared to be two steps ahead of the opposition's batters, as figures of 0/29 and 1/43 proved in the first two T20Is, but without him, it was almost as if the Indian bowling crumbled. The pace trio of Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan were rendered ineffective by the Australians, while spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel were carted to all parts of the ground. Out due to his wedding, Mukesh's return promises to bolster this still-very-young Indian pace attack.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 02:50 PM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: No BIG SHOW tonight!
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: In case you haven't been up to date, Glenn Maxwell will not be playing today's T20I against India on the account of being released by the squad. He, along with five more players, has been let go as they were on the road non-stop. They landed in India 12 days before the World Cup, played the biggest tournament for two months, won the Cup and even took part in the first three T20Is. Hence, the likes of Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Steve Smith have been granted a much-needed break, paving the way for youngsters Josh Phillippe, Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green to make some heads turn.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 02:40 PM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: The story of IND vs AUS so far in this series
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: The first three matches of the ongoing series between IND and AUS have already been so memorable. From India racking up a hat-trick of 200-plus totals to Suryakumar Yadav doing his thing in T20s to Glenn Maxwell crashing the party for the hosts, there has been no shortage of entertainment or drama thus far. And tonight promises to be no different. With both teams fielding a bunch of energetic and promising youngsters, tonight's contest is a sneak-peek of what India and Australia's team combinations could look like in the future – as quickly as the T20 World Cup next year. Over 120 fours have been hit and over 60 sixes smashed. As Ravi Shastri says, runs have been flowing thick and fast and if the conditions are expected to stay true, it will continue to rain runs tonight.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 02:30 PM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series:
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 Series: And we're back! Two days after Glenn Maxwell played another innings of his life, India are up and ready to brush aside the disappointment of Guwahati and wrap up the series here in Raipur. In order to stay alive though, Australia are wearing a new look with as many as six players back home. Like India, there is no shortage of youngsters in the Australian camp and tonight's contest will give a fair indication that which of the two teams is more prepared to handle pressure. In a tournament, where big totals have become a norm, who among India or Australia, will land the latest blow. Will India take the series, or Australia live to fight another day? Stay tuned. Another run-fest awaits.