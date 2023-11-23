India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Suryakumar-led IND open post-World Cup campaign vs AUS, Kohli and Rohit rested

India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Aiming to bounce back to winning ways after their defeat in the ODI World Cup final, India begin their five-match T20I series against Australia, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The hosts lost to the Aussies in the World Cup and will be seeking revenge. But this is a different Indian squad, with most players from the World Cup team rested. Meanwhile, the Aussies have also rested many players from their World Cup side.

India will be without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been ruled out due to an injury sustained during the World Cup. The squad will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who featured in the World Cup, but had a bit-part role due to the batting brilliance of the top order. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has also been included in the squad, alongwith Prasidh Krishna, who replaced Hardik Pandya during the World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the match, Suryakumar said, "When I met the squad in the afternoon today, I told them to be very selfless when you go into the field. Because I'm a guy who doesn't think too much about personal milestones but instead thinks of a team's goal. And I've always told them that you have to keep the team first."

Meanwhile, Australia have rested the likes of Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood. Adam Zampa, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup has been included, alongwith Travis Head, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis. Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade will be leading the side.

Commenting on the team selection, Wade said, "Really excited as a collective to be here and get the opportunity to do this. You know, we've got a few guys that are crossing over from the World Cup and also have a lot of fresh faces here. They're excited to be in India and play for Australia for the first time in this country."

