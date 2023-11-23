India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Suryakumar-led IND open post-World Cup campaign vs AUS, Kohli and Rohit rested
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Aiming to bounce back to winning ways after their defeat in the ODI World Cup final, India begin their five-match T20I series against Australia, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The hosts lost to the Aussies in the World Cup and will be seeking revenge. But this is a different Indian squad, with most players from the World Cup team rested. Meanwhile, the Aussies have also rested many players from their World Cup side.
India will be without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been ruled out due to an injury sustained during the World Cup. The squad will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who featured in the World Cup, but had a bit-part role due to the batting brilliance of the top order. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has also been included in the squad, alongwith Prasidh Krishna, who replaced Hardik Pandya during the World Cup.
Speaking ahead of the match, Suryakumar said, "When I met the squad in the afternoon today, I told them to be very selfless when you go into the field. Because I'm a guy who doesn't think too much about personal milestones but instead thinks of a team's goal. And I've always told them that you have to keep the team first."
Meanwhile, Australia have rested the likes of Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood. Adam Zampa, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup has been included, alongwith Travis Head, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis. Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade will be leading the side.
Commenting on the team selection, Wade said, "Really excited as a collective to be here and get the opportunity to do this. You know, we've got a few guys that are crossing over from the World Cup and also have a lot of fresh faces here. They're excited to be in India and play for Australia for the first time in this country."
-Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for India.
-Meanwhile, Australia have rested the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 03:52 PM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st T20I: SKY on what he wants his team to do
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 03:30 PM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Kaif vs Australia
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Among the plethora of discourse that has emerged since the end of the World Cup is the interesting exchange between Mohammad Kaif and, well, pretty much all Australian fans and anyone else who is of the view that winning the World Cup final automatically makes you the best team of the tournament, regardless of what happened before it. Kaif said the best team of the tournament, which he feels was India, did not win the trophy, and among those in opposition to that view is none other than David Warner himself. Kaif has made the most recent punch in this discourse thus far, saying this on X: “Facts: It was Australia's day in final, they won, they are World Cup winners. More facts: India comprehensively won 10 games, they lost 11th, they had the best bowlers and batters. They were the tournament's best team. Both facts, on paper and on field. Relax Australia.”
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 03:16 PM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st T20I: The timing of this series
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Any international player would tell you that no international series is irrelevant for them since they are representing their country. However, one has to think. Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Adam Zampa had just won a World Cup on the Sunday that just went by. Three days later, they aren't celebrating with friends and families. They are instead preparing with the rest of the team to play a T20I series in India, who of course have managed to rest most of the players that played in the final of the World Cup. Isn't the time you get to celebrate after a World Cup almost as special as winning the coveted trophy itself?
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 03:01 PM
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Squads
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st T20I: India: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma
Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 02:45 PM
