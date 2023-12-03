India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Score: Rain threatens play; hosts aim to test bench strength and finish 4-1

India vs Australia 5th T20I Live score: No rest, no time for celebration for the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side despite their series win against Australia as they gear up for yet another match, albeit the last one in the contest, against Matthew Wade's men in Bengaluru. This will be their final match before they take off for the all-important South Africa series and India still have two players to worry about. Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar played their first match in the series in Raipur. While it was Iyer's maiden appearance in T20Is in over a year, Chahar has been on and off the scene for over a year now with his injury struggles. India would also want to test their bench strength and give Washington Sundar another go who will be on the flight to South Africa post this match while Shivam Dube remains the only squad member yet to make an appearance in this series.

India vs Australia 5th T20I Live score and updates(BCCI-X)