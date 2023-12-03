India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Score: Rain threatens play; hosts aim to test bench strength and finish 4-1
- India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of fifth and final match of the series between India and Australia in Bengaluru
India vs Australia 5th T20I Live score: No rest, no time for celebration for the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side despite their series win against Australia as they gear up for yet another match, albeit the last one in the contest, against Matthew Wade's men in Bengaluru. This will be their final match before they take off for the all-important South Africa series and India still have two players to worry about. Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar played their first match in the series in Raipur. While it was Iyer's maiden appearance in T20Is in over a year, Chahar has been on and off the scene for over a year now with his injury struggles. India would also want to test their bench strength and give Washington Sundar another go who will be on the flight to South Africa post this match while Shivam Dube remains the only squad member yet to make an appearance in this series.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 02:27 PM
India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Score IND vs AUS: Squads
India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Score IND vs AUS: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma
Australia: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 02:16 PM
India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Score IND vs AUS: Weather forecast
Although it has been raining since morning, it might be better in the evening. According to Accuweather, the temperature will be between 24 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius during match time and there is a 26 percent chance of precipitation and 6 percent for a thunderstorm.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 02:08 PM
India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Score IND vs AUS: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Score IND vs AUS: Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and Australia, straight from Bengaluru. The match is scheduled for 7:00 PM and toss will be at 6:30 PM, but the weather doesn't look that good here! It has been raining since morning and the forecast doesn't look that great! Only time will tell, so stay tuned folks!