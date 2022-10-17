India vs Australia Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and Co lock horns against hosts in warm-up match

Rohit Sharma and Co will lock horns with Australia in a warm-up match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. The Indian skipper had earlier mentioned that the playing XI for the upcoming fixture against Pakistan, which is India's first official match at the World Cup, has already been decided. Thus this match provides the management with a perfect opportunity to hand those 11 players some much-needed game time. Virat Kohli was not part of any of the practice matches India had played earlier against Western Australia, hence he is likely to take the field today. Catch the LIVE score updates of IND vs AUS warm-up match: