India vs Australia Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and Co lock horns against hosts in warm-up match
Rohit Sharma and Co will lock horns with Australia in a warm-up match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. The Indian skipper had earlier mentioned that the playing XI for the upcoming fixture against Pakistan, which is India's first official match at the World Cup, has already been decided. Thus this match provides the management with a perfect opportunity to hand those 11 players some much-needed game time. Virat Kohli was not part of any of the practice matches India had played earlier against Western Australia, hence he is likely to take the field today. Catch the LIVE score updates of IND vs AUS warm-up match:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 08:12 AM
IND vs AUS warm-up match: Opportunity for batters
India had a poor outing in the previous practice match against Western Australia. Barring KL Rahul, who scored 74, the Indian batters crumbled against the domestic side. So this match provides another opportunity for the batters to get used to the conditions.
-
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 08:06 AM
IND vs AUS warm-up match: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the warm-up match between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. The match will start at 09:30 am IST and the toss for the same will take place half an hour early from the start. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!