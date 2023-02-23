India vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final: Big blow for IND W, Vastrakar ruled out vs AUS W
- Ind W vs Aus W live score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Latest Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India face Australia in the semi-finals. Follow here live cricket score and latest updates of IND W vs AUS W cricket match, straight from Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.
India vs Australia Live Score Latest Updates Women's T20 World Cup 2023: With the tournament slowly drawing to a close, India face Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. had to wait for their final fixture to qualify for the semis, when they beat Ireland by five runs on DLS score in a rain-hit match. India finished second in Group B with six points, including defeat against table-toppers England. For the semi-final clash, India will be without Pooja Vastrakar, who has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection. She has been replaced by spinner Sneh Rana. Meanwhile, Australia have been in dominant form and won all their group games to finish on top of Group A, with eight points. The Meg Lanning-led side will be aiming to bag a famous win against a side, who they have conquered many times in ICC tournaments.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 05:01 PM
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final Live Score: Focus on Smriti Mandhana
Mandhana will be key to India in the semi-final. The opener bagged 87 runs off 56 balls against Ireland, narrowly missing out on a ton. Other than Mandhana, Richa will be crucial to finishing the innnigs!
-
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 04:46 PM
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final Live Score: India sweat on Harmanpreet Kaur's fitness
India could be without Harmanpreet for the crunch clash, with the captain racing against time to recover from high fever. If she fails to feature in the clash, beating Australia could become a uphill battle for India!
-
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 04:36 PM
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final Live Score: Major blow for India
India pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the semi-final clash, which is a big blow to Harmanpreet's tactics. The pacer has an upper respiratory tract infection. She featured in all Group B games, taking two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5. Off spinner Sneh Rana has been included in the squad as replacement.
-
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 04:11 PM
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final Live Score: Key update on Alyssa Healy
Aussie captain Lanning gave an update on Healy's availabilty for the crunch clash, after she missed the final group game due to a quad injury. "We've got a full squad. Alyssa Healy is fit and available, which is great for us. She's had a great tournament so far and is going to play an important role. So that's nice, but it does make it pretty difficult to get it down to XI", said Lanning.
-
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 03:58 PM
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final Live Score: 'Worked out the weak spots', says Richa Ghosh
Ahead of the match, India's 19-year-old sensation Richa revealed her team had been working hard for the match. The wicketkeeper-batter said, "We have worked out the weak spots and planned for (Australia's batters). But if we share the weak points, they will obviously be ready. So, I don't want them to be prepared for anything right now and help them get any information."
-
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 03:40 PM
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final Live Score: Head-to-head in T20 World Cup
Australia lead 3-2 against India in the T20 World Cups, with their last result being in the 2020 final, which saw the Aussies win by 85 runs!
-
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 03:39 PM
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final Live Score: Head-to-head in T20Is
Both sides have faced each other 30 times, with India winning only seven matches, and Australia clinching victory in 22. One matcch didn't have a result.
-
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 03:38 PM
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final Live Score: Squads
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana
Australia Women: Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth
-
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 03:32 PM
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final Live Score: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final fixture between India and Australia, straight from Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.