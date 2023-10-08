India vs Australia live streaming, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch IND vs AUS on TV and online

India vs Australia live streaming, World Cup 2023: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side are all set to get their campaign underway on Sunday in front of an expected packed Chepauk crowd when they take on the most successful team in World Cup history, five-time champions Australia. India did beat the Aussies 2-1 in an ODI series last week, but the Pat Cummins led side had defeated the hosts by a similar margin in March earlier this year. Moreover, they have won six ODIs each in 12 meetings since the last ODI World Cup in 2019. The contest between two heavyweights surely promises to be a blockbuster of a start and India, touted to emulate their 2011 show, will be aiming to send a strong statement to the remaining eight teams in the contest with a perfect win against Australia.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 match:

When is India vs Australia, ODI World Cup match?

India vs Australia live streaming, World Cup 2023(ANI)

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup match will be played on Sunday.

Where is India vs Australia, ODI World Cup match being played?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the India vs Australia ODI World Cup match start?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup match will start at 2 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia ODI World Cup match in India?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Australia ODI World Cup match for free?

The India vs Australias, ODI World Cup match will live stream for free on Disney+Hotstar on mobile. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

