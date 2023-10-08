India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: Tournament reaches fever pitch as IND start title dreams against AUS

India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: The real carnival of cricket starts today as hosts and favourites India begin their World Cup dream against the five-time champions Australia, and the venue is the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Chepauk is a venue that has witness many classic, is set to ink a fresh chapter in the epic rivalry between India and Australia, and provided the weather allows, we could be in for a banger of a contest that lives up to the Sunday blockbuster billing. India vs Australia Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: Latest updates.(ANI)

On paper, neither team starts favourites. Sure enough, India defeated a depleted Australian team in the first two matches of the three-match ODI series 10 days ago, but the moment Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc returned for the dead-rubber, the Aussies appeared a different team altogether. Still, India may just hold the edge, albeit by just that much. With their top players back from injuries, the Men in Blue have once again become a force to reckon with, clinching the Asia Cup and reasserting their dominance just before the World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah is making the new ball swing like a frisbee, KL Rahul has found his second-coming in the middle order, Shreyas Iyer has scored a century on return and Kuldeep Yadav is riding on a high of a newly-rediscovered confidence.

However, there is one concern, and unexpected worry that came knocking at the very last moment. Shubman Gill, India's most in-form batter this year landed in Chennai with a bit of fever and wearing a mask. And after skipping India's first optional session on Thursday, was diagnosed with dengue. Although coach Rahul Dravid hasn't ruled him out completely, the prospect of him participating looks highly unlikely given the body needs a considerable amount of time to recover from the early signs of the disease and then breaking out of weakness. In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan will get another crack as opener, where he has had a reasonable amount of success, including scoring the fastest-ever ODI double century. Also, the No. 8 conundrum is real. The temptation of going ahead with either Ravichandran Ashwin or Shardul Thakur is legit. But Chennai's black-soil pitch may just give the off-spinner the go-ahead. After all, at Chepauk, Ashwin has always proven to be quite the handful.

As for Australia, they are on a mission too. After four consecutive defeats – three against South Africa and two versus India – they hit their strides in the final ODI at Rajkot. But there are still several boxes to be checked. The last time Australia played in Chennai was back in March this year when they secured a 21-run victory over India, thanks in part to Adam Zampa's impressive 4/45 performance. Zampa may pose a challenge once again for India, although Rohit Sharma and his team have a couple of reasons to breathe easy. Marcus Stoinis' injury puts his availability in doubt, and Travis Head won't be available for the first two weeks of the World Cup at least.

The World Cup, which has received less than favorable reviews thus far due to the lack of crowds, may finally experience a revival. It's a Sunday, and with the home team playing, we can anticipate Chepauk to fill up early in the afternoon. Cricket enthusiasts here have a deep love for the sport, not just Indian cricket. Which is why the World Cup might truly come alive with an India-Australia showdown to kick off the excitement.

Here are the key pointers surrounding the India vs Australia World Cup clash:

- India have beaten Australia just four times in the history of the 50-overs World Cup.

- India will be without Shubman Gill, out with dengue, and Ishan Kishan is expected to be promoted as opener along with Rohit Sharma.

- Out of the current Indian squad, only Virat Kohli has scored an ODI century at Chepauk.

- Australia have lost 4 out of their last 5 ODIs

- Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to find a place in India's Playing XI with Kuldeep Yadav as the second spinner.

- Australia are undefeated at Chepauk in World Cup matches, having won all their three previous games so far.