India vs Australia: Steve Smith gives a major update on Mitchell Starc’s hamstring injury

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc gave an injury scare to Australia on the fourth day of the ongoing Test against India in Brisbane. He looked uncomfortable during his only over of India's chase before the drizzles played the spoilsport and forced an early stump.

Starc was seen clutching his right hamstring which was a matter of concern for the hosts. However, batsman Steve Smith is hopeful that he would pull through a decisive final day against India on Tuesday.

“I am not sure (about it), to be honest with you. Like, I saw the same thing, walking back, (Mitchell) grabbing at his right hamstring,” said Smith after the conclusion of the fourth day’s play.

“I'm sure he'll get assessed by the medical staff and one thing I know about Mitchell is he's tough and he's played through some injuries before and got the job done, so he will be hopefully good to go tomorrow,” Smith added.

Starc hasn't been in the best of form since the four-match series began a month ago with the fast bowler looking menacing only in patches. But Australians would still want the seasoned campaigner to be at the top of his game during the crucial final passages of play.

The highest successful chase in a Test at Gabba came in 1951 when Australia ended on 236 for seven and even though teams batting last here did post big scores in recent years, they did not result in victories.

(With PTI Inputs)