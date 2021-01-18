Rishabh Pant sings Hindi version of ‘Spiderman’ song on 4th day of Brisbane Test, video goes viral - WATCH
Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looked in a cheerful mood during the fourth day of the final Test against Australia in Brisbane. The Delhi boy is known for his chatter behind the stumps and on Monday, he took his antics to another level as he was heard singing the Hindi version of ‘Spiderman’ song.
The incident happened during the 56th over of the Australian 2nd innings. Pant was talking to off-spinner Washington Sundar and asked him to spin a web around the Aussie batters just like comic character Spiderman does.
During his conversation with the bowler, he started singing “Spiderman… Spiderman” and the audio was captured by the stump mike. Soon, the video went viral on social media and left the cricket fans in splits.
Check out the video:
While several fans expressed their views on Pant’s singing skills, one of the leading OTT platforms in India – Amazon Prime Video – came up with some Spiderman movie suggestions that are available on the platform.
"Recommendation for you if you’re Rishabh Pant or you love Rishabh Pant," it tweeted.
Here’s the reaction:
During the fourth day’s play, Indian left-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia were bowled out for 294 in their second innings. The Hyderabad bowler registered the figures of 5 for 73 while Shardul Thakur returned with four wickets under his belt.
Later, the Indian openers could bat for 1.5 overs before rain stopped play and stumps was called shortly. The visitors now need 324 runs to win with 10 wickets in hand.
Interestingly, the highest target chased at Brisbane is 236 and that was seven decades ago which is an indicator why this Australian ground can be equated with Fort Knox. The home team hasn't lost a game here since 1988.
