Ind vs Aus: Bumrah welcomes emotional Siraj with a hug after maiden five-for, Twitter congratulates pacer - WATCH

Mohammed Siraj was visibly emotional when he had Josh Hazlewood out caught at third man to wrap up Australia's second innings. It was the fifth of the innings for the 26-year-old, who playing only his third Test match, picked his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests.

The boy has become a man on this tour. Siraj, Leader of the attack in his first Test series and he has led from.the front. The way newcomers have performed for India on this tour will be etched in memories for a long long time. Will be fitting if they retain the trophy. pic.twitter.com/8bRvMI1iwR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 18, 2021

Wonderful moment for Mohammed Siraj. Deserving in so many ways but even more so because of what he’s been through the last few months. His father would be so proud. And that big beaming smile from Thakur. You’d get emotional no matter who you were supporting! #AUSvsIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 18, 2021

He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood to get to the landmark, becoming the fifth overall Indian bowler to grab a five-for at Brisbane, and the first since Zaheer Khan in 2003.

It’s no consolation, or small consolation. But given Mohammed Siraj lost his dad while in Australia and choose to stay on tour, you have to feel very pleased for him that he has ended the series with his first 5 wicket haul in test cricket. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 18, 2021

Became the leader of the attack in only his third Test. And he’s taken a five-for. Love and respect for you Siraj. 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 18, 2021

After Hazlewood was safely taken by Shardul Thakur, the cameras pointed to Siraj, who looked up towards the heavens with his eyes closed. As his India teammates rushed to congratulate Siraj on his achievement, the fast bowler appeared slightly numb… and expectedly so.

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

It had been a tough few weeks for Siraj prior to the start of the Test series between India and Australia. Shortly after the Indian team's arrival in Australia, Siraj lost his ailing father back in India and due to Covid-19 protocols, it wasn't possible for the 26-year-old to fly back to India. Siraj opted to stay on, which meant he had to miss his father's funeral.

Well bowled Mohammad Siraj. Your development as this tour has progressed has been heartwarming. Wish you a long career. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2021

It wasn't too long ago that he made his Test debut in Melbourne where he picked up five wickets in the match. From there to become the leader of India's bowling attack with all the big players injured, Siraj capped off a fine debut series with a maiden Test five-for. As Siraj led the Indian team off the field at the end of the Australian innings, a proud Jasprit Bumrah welcomed the fellow fast bowler with a hug.

The moment Mohammed Siraj broke through for his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket! @VodafoneAU | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xZgHvrVgZE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

The sight of a teary-eyed Siraj singing the national anthem presented an idea how much representing India meant to him. And on Monday, as he became only the sixth visiting fast bowler to claim a five-for at the Gabba, Siraj’s fairy tale continued.