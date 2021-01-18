Ind vs Aus: Bumrah welcomes emotional Siraj with a hug after maiden five-for, Twitter congratulates pacer - WATCH
- India vs Australia: As Mohammed Siraj led the Indian team off the field at the end of the Australian innings, a proud Jasprit Bumrah welcomed the fellow fast bowler with a hug.
Mohammed Siraj was visibly emotional when he had Josh Hazlewood out caught at third man to wrap up Australia's second innings. It was the fifth of the innings for the 26-year-old, who playing only his third Test match, picked his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests.
He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood to get to the landmark, becoming the fifth overall Indian bowler to grab a five-for at Brisbane, and the first since Zaheer Khan in 2003.
After Hazlewood was safely taken by Shardul Thakur, the cameras pointed to Siraj, who looked up towards the heavens with his eyes closed. As his India teammates rushed to congratulate Siraj on his achievement, the fast bowler appeared slightly numb… and expectedly so.
It had been a tough few weeks for Siraj prior to the start of the Test series between India and Australia. Shortly after the Indian team's arrival in Australia, Siraj lost his ailing father back in India and due to Covid-19 protocols, it wasn't possible for the 26-year-old to fly back to India. Siraj opted to stay on, which meant he had to miss his father's funeral.
It wasn't too long ago that he made his Test debut in Melbourne where he picked up five wickets in the match. From there to become the leader of India's bowling attack with all the big players injured, Siraj capped off a fine debut series with a maiden Test five-for. As Siraj led the Indian team off the field at the end of the Australian innings, a proud Jasprit Bumrah welcomed the fellow fast bowler with a hug.
The sight of a teary-eyed Siraj singing the national anthem presented an idea how much representing India meant to him. And on Monday, as he became only the sixth visiting fast bowler to claim a five-for at the Gabba, Siraj’s fairy tale continued.
India vs Australia: Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has made a pretty bold claim, saying the free-flowing batting of one of India's batsmen from the current squad is probably the most effective he's seen by any India batsman since the legendary Kapil Dev.
India vs Australia: Siraj's 5/73 coupled with another fine piece of fast bowling from Shardul Thakur (4/61), helped India bowl Australia out for 294 in their second innings, which set India 328 to win.
England's win over Sri Lanka was the 24th of Root's career, which puts him second on England's list of all-time successful Test captains.
Mohammed Siraj, who had a promising start to his Test career with five wickets in Melbourne, led from the front and claimed his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests.
England ensured it didn't have any more hiccups in erasing the remaining 36 required on the last day after Sri Lanka had set up a tricky 74-run target on a turning wicket.
The swing bowler, who missed the Australia tour due to injury, is on a comeback and playing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
