India vs Australia: Steve Smith surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, becomes quickest to reach 7500 Test runs

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Monday went past legendary India batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to become the quickest player to reach 7500 Test runs in terms of innings. Smith reached the landmark during his 55-run innings on Day 4 of the 4th Test match against India at Gabba.

While it took Smith 139 innings to reach the landmark, both Tendulkar and Sehwag had taken 144 innings to achieve the feat.

Following Tendulkar and Sehwag in the list are former West Indies batsman Gary Sobers and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara who both had taken 147 innings to reach the feat.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj snared a five-wicket haul as Australia was dismissed for 294 on Monday, setting India a target of 328 to win the series-deciding cricket test at the Gabba. The highest successful run chase at the Brisbane venue was in 1951, when Australia finished 236-7. The Australians haven’t lost at the Gabba since 1988, but nobody is counting India out.

Siraj put down two catches before picking up the key wicket of Steve Smith for 55 in the middle session as India’s injury-depleted bowling attack kept taking the game to Australia.

Australia was 243-7 at tea on day four, with a rain shower forcing an early break, with an overall lead of 276 and a declaration seemingly imminent.

But the hosts continued batting when play resumed in gloomy conditions in the evening session, adding a further 51 runs for three wickets.

