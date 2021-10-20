India Vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When & where to watch IND vs AUS warm-up match Live on TV

Virat Kohli's Team India will take on Aaron Finch-led Australia in their second warm-up game of the 2021 T20 World Cup. This is will the final dress rehearsal for the ‘Men in Blue’ after defeating Eoin Morgan-less England on Monday. While the likes of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami ticked the boxes of their form, leader Kohli will be looking to give himself and first match absentees in Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja a game to get their bearing right. Can India use this game well enough to strike the right balance and find out the right combination? As they say, only time will tell.

Let’s have a look at the details of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India and Australia:

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game will take place at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game begins at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 20).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between India vs Australia here at hindustantimes.com.