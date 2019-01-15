India vs Australia: ‘Tonight was an MS classic’ – Virat Kohli lauds Dhoni after Adelaide win

Captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni after India beat Australia by six wickets in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval to level the three-match series 1-1, on Tuesday.

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten half-century and also hit the winning runs to play a starring role in India’s series-levelling victory. Following the end of the match, Kohli lauded Dhoni and said that his composure at the end of the innings was special.

“Tonight was an MS (Dhoni) classic. Only he knows what’s going through his mind and he calculates the game so well. He backs himself to hit those big hits as well,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation.

“Hats off to Dinesh (Karthik) as well. He came in and showed the right kind of intent. MS was as composed as ever and tonight was special for us.”

Former skipper Dhoni, playing in his 334th ODI, cooly guided India across the line with four balls to spare to back up a dazzling century from captain Virat Kohli.

India successfully chased down a target of 299 runs set by Australia who scored 298 for nine with Shaun Marsh scoring 131 off 123 balls.

Dhoni was physically struggling in the hot conditions and needed treatment from the team physio to finish his match-winning knock and keep India alive in the series.

