India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli slams 39th ODI ton, moves to third spot in list of most international centuries

There is something about the Adelaide Oval that brings the best out of Indian captain Virat Kohli. The scene of Kohli’s maiden Test century and several landmark knocks, Kohli was once again peerless as he batted with meticulous attention to detail in another big chase, on his way to bringing up his 39th one-day international century.

Kohli couldn’t take his team home but his effort gave India a chance to make a comeback into the series. The century was also Kohli’s 64th in international cricket, which takes him one ahead of Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and into the third spot behind former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (71) and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (100).

The Indian captain has taken just 360 matches to complete 64 tons and looks well placed to topple Ponting very soon. With this century Kohli is now just 12 centuries shy of Tendulkar’s record of 51 ODI centuries.

