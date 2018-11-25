India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s top 5 innings while chasing in T20 Internationals

The stage was perfectly set for Virat Kohli to walk out, take guard, assess the situation and then take the match by the scruff of the neck and won the match for India. This win also ensured that India kept their unbeaten record in T20I intact for the 20th series.

It was a vintage Kohli innings as he started slowly and then eventually erupted to hand India a win in the final over.

Here we take a look at top 5 innings played by Kohli while chasing in T20Is.

India vs Australia, World T20 Mohali 2016

India took on Australia in the World 20 at Mohali. Chasing 161, India got off to a rather jittery start, but Virat Kohli put together a stand with Yuvraj SIngh and then with MS Dhoni to power India to an emphatic win. It was an excellent innings, and when he sank down on his knees his 51 ball 82 was nothing short of an epic.

India vs Pakistan, 2016 Asia Cup

On a spicy pitch, the Indian bowlers wreaked havoc as they dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 83 with Hardik Pandya taking three wickets for 8 runs.

However, India got off to a shaky start as Mohammed Amir sliced through the top order with a superb spell. Virat Kohli was the difference between the sides as he played with immaculate temperament as India won the match with ease. Kohli was unbeaten on 49 off 51 balls.

India vs South Africa, 2014 World T20

India were enjoying a stellar campaign and when they entered the semi-final they were up against South Africa. On the back of Faf du Plessis’ fifty and handy contributions from JP Duminy and David Miller, the Proteas scored 172 after opting to bat first.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the piece, but then that brought Virat Kohli out in the centre and he led India’s charge. He scored at an excellent rate even when he didn’t score too many boundaries (his strike-rate - 163.63). He scored just 5 fours and 2 sixes in a 44-ball innings where he scored an unbeaten 72 as India registered a win and entered the finals.

India vs Pakistan, 2016 World T20, Kolkata

On a difficult Eden surface, Pakistan were shot out for 118. However, India were in deep trouble in the 5th over as they were reduced to 23/3. Virat Kohli was still out there and he held fort and got the job done with a brilliant 55 off 37 balls to take India home with 13 balls to spare.

India vs Australia, Sydney 2018

India entered the final match of the series with their record on the line. Australia posted a decent 164 in their 20 overs. India got off to a roaring start courtesy Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. However, wickets in the middle overs slowed down the run rate and then Virat Kohli came into his own. After a slightly calculated start, he erupted as he led India to an emphatic win.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 17:16 IST