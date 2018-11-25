India vs Australia: Virat Kohli creates history in Sydney T20I

Virat Kohli was once again the difference maker for the Indian cricket team as the skipper slammed a brilliant half century to guide India to a six-wicket win over Australia in the third T20 International in Sydney on Sunday.

Thanks to his knock of 61 off 41 deliveries, Kohli now has 476 runs in 14 matches against Australia - a record when it comes to most runs scored by a cricketer against a single opposition in the shortest format of the sport. The India skipper surpassed New Zealand’s Martin Guptill who has 463 runs in 15 matches against New Zealand.

The half century was also Kohli’s 19th in T20Is and he is currently tied with Rohit Sharma when it comes to the most fifties scored by an Indian batsmen. It was his 5th T20I fifty vs Australia — joint most by a player against a team along with Kusal Perera (vs Bangladesh) and his 13th fifty in T20I chases — most by any player.

Virat Kohli fired the opening salvo on the Australia tour with a match-winning 61, helping India win the third T20 International by six wickets and draw the three-match series 1-1.

Kohli’s sublime 41-ball knock and his 60-run unbeaten stand with Dinesh Karthik (22 not out off 18) gave India the much needed series levelling win ahead of the all important Test series beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

The captain’s perfectly executed chase in 19.4 overs came after Shikhar Dhawan (41 off 22 balls) and Rohit Sharma (23 off 16 balls) provided a flying start to the innings.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya took career-best figures of 4-36 as Australia were restricted to 164-6 in 20 overs.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 17:30 IST