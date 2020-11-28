India vs Australia: ‘We never saw him panicking during chase,’ Michael Holding says India ‘need player like MS Dhoni’

cricket

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team did not get off to a good start in Australia. Playing the first ODI in Sydney against Aaron Finch’s men, India suffered a 66-run defeat. The target of 375 set up by Australia proved too much in the end, despite a scintillating 128-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan. Pandya and Dhawan both scored fifties each, but in the end, it was Adam Zampa who dismissed them both in quick succession, thus ending India’s hopes.

West Indies legend Michael Holding believes that India are missing a talent like MS Dhoni who never panics during a chase. Dhoni, who led India to three ICC titles as captain, retired from international cricket in August after a memorable career.

“It was always going to be difficult for India to chase that down. One thing India will struggle with is the loss of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni comes in to this Indian batting order halfway down and he usually takes control while chasing. India have chased so well in the past with MS Dhoni in the team,” Holding said in a Youtube chat show ‘Holding Nothing Back’.

“They’ve never been afraid to win the toss and insert the opposition because they know what MS Dhoni is capable of. This batting lineup that they’ve got is still very talented - we saw some talented players and fantastic strokeplay. But they still need a player like Dhoni. Not just his skills but his strength of character,” he added.

“We never see MS Dhoni panicking at any stage while India are chasing. He usually paces that chase so well because he knows his ability and he knows how to go about the chase. Whoever is batting with him, he is always talking with them and helping them. Fantastic batting lineup, but MS Dhoni was a special man in the run-chase,” he said.

India will play the 2nd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Sunday.