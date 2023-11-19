India vs Australia, World Cup final: Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli special autographed jersey before title showdown

Chasing history, India are currently aiming to clinch their third ODI World Cup title, as they take on Australia in the final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. For India, it has been nothing short of a blockbuster script as hosts and they are the only unbeaten team in this tournament. On the other hand, Australia's campaign has been a tale of grit, determination and resurgence. (IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES)

Sachin Tendulkar gifted Virat Kohli a special jersey.

The Aussies began their campaign with back-to-back defeats, losing to India and South Africa in their opening two games. But after their loss to the Proteas, they bounced back in style and stitched together an unbeaten run, including a win in the semi-final against Temba Bavuma's side.

Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli received a surprise gift from former teammate Sachin Tendulkar. The pair won the 2011 World Cup title together in a side captained by MS Dhoni and consisting of the likes of Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh.

Sachin's gift also has a huge significance in cricket history. Kohli overtook him as the batter with the most ODI tons, after smacking his 50th century in the format against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The match began with Pat Cummins winning the toss and opting to bowl. India had a stuttering start, losing opener Shubman Gill (4) early. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who came in at no. 3, began the rebuilding process for the home side, but the former narrowly missed out on his half-century. Rohit smacked 47 off 31 balls, losing his wicket to Glenn Maxwell.

After that, Shreyas Iyer (4) had a short cameo, losing his wicket cheaply. Kohli began the rebuilding process once again with KL Rahul. But the former India skipper departed for 54 off 63 balls, falling to Cummins in the 29th over, with India reeling at 148/3.

Kohli will be ending the tournament as the highest run-scorer, amassing 765 off 11 balls, packed with three hundreds and seven half-centuries. Meanwhile, Rohit is second in that list with 597 runs in 11 matches, including a ton and three half-centuries.

