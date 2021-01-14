‘You don’t need to be talking, you need to be thinking’: Ian Chappell advises Paine to ‘shut up and get on with the job

Australian Test captain Tim Paine had a tough time during the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Firstly, he was fined 15 percent of his match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. Later, on the final day of the play, he dropped 3 catches that gave India access to pull off a historic draw.

The Australian captain was also involved in a verbal spat with Ravichandran Ashwin for which he apologised later.

While many cricket experts have taken a shot at Paine for his acts in Sydney, former Australian captain Ian Chappell has advised him to just ‘shut up and get on with the job’.

Ahead of the final Test, which commences on Friday in Brisbane, Chappell said that being a captain and a wicketkeeper, Paine doesn’t ‘need to be talking’ but ‘to be thinking’.

“But like all players, you’re better off just shutting up and getting on with the job. It was a classic example of why you should do that. To get involved in that - whatever he was trying to with Ashwin, I’m not sure - but to then drop him just a few balls later is a good reason why [you should remain quiet]", Ian Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“It’s a hard enough job being a wicketkeeper. Then throw in being a captain and a wicketkeeper, you don’t need to be talking - you need to be thinking. And it’s not just Tim Paine; it’s pretty much all modern players. This business about, ‘It’s part of the game’; well, in my opinion, it’s not part of the game,” Chappell added.

Calling Tim Paine ‘a smart guy’, Chappell believes that the Australian captain will learn a lesson from his behaviour.

“The main thing is, and Tim’s a smart guy; as soon as he dropped the catch, he’s probably thinking to himself, ‘Why did I shoot my mouth off and not concentrate on keeping?’ He’s sorts of indicated that he’s not happy with his performance and I think you’ll find that he might be a little less vocal in future,” Ian Chappell further added.

“I think he’s a good captain. Every captain will miss some tricks along the way,” he added.