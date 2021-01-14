IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He has a chance': Muralitharan picks between Ashwin and Lyon to equal his feat of 800 Test wickets
R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon ahead of the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Getty)
R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon ahead of the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Getty)
cricket

'He has a chance': Muralitharan picks between Ashwin and Lyon to equal his feat of 800 Test wickets

  • India vs Australia: With 377 and 396 wickets respectively, Ashwin and Lyon are the two premier Test spinners of the current era, but do either of them have what it takes to get to Muralitharan's feat of 800 Test wickets?
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:44 PM IST

Muttiah Muralitharan is the only bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 800 wickets. The former Sri Lanka spinner got to the landmark against India in the final Test match of his career when he dismissed Pragyan Ojha at Galle in 2010. 10 years on, no active player is even close to Muralitharan's tally of 800 Test wickets. The second best, Shane Warne, is behind by 92 wickets, followed by the legendary Anil Kumble with 619 wickets.

Also Read | 'Ashwin was crawling on floor, couldn’t get up,' reveals wife Prithi Narayan

From the current stock of Test spin bowlers, R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon stand out. Ashwin has played 74 Tests for India, whereas Lyon, with 99 games, will play his 100th for Australia in the fourth Test against India starting Friday at the Gabba in Brisbane. With 377 and 396 wickets respectively, Ashwin and Lyon are the two premier Test spinners of the current era. But do either have what it takes to perhaps get where Muralitharan did?

"Will anyone reach to 800 wickets? Ashwin has a chance because he is a great bowler," Muralitharan told the Sydney Morning Herald. "Other than that, I don't think any younger bowler coming in will go to 800. Maybe Nathan Lyon is not good enough to reach it. He is close to 400 but he has had to play many, many matches to get there."

Also Read | Harris replaces injured Pucovski for Brisbane Test

The reason why there may not be another golden era of spinners in Test cricket, Muralitharan reckons is because of the highly-changing dynamic of the game. "The problem in Test cricket is that Twenty20s and one-day internationals have changed the dynamics. When I played, the batsmen were technically so good and wickets were flat; now, they try to finish matches in three days," the former off-spinner added.

Also Read | If India win the series from here on, it will be a big, big victory: Akhtar

"The bowlers in my day had to do extra work to get spin and do something magic to get results. Nowadays, if you bowl line and length over a period of time, you will get five wickets. It is guaranteed because batsmen cannot stay for long without attacking.

"You have a better chance of taking wickets, which is why spinners only have to set the field properly, bowl line and length and let the pitches and batsmen do the rest. Spinners used to have to work hard for wickets, which is why they worked hard on developing other deliveries. Now they do that in T20 cricket instead. They bowl different variations because batsmen are coming after them. But in Test cricket you don't need to do it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia 2020 india vs australia muttiah muralitharan nathan lyon r ashwin
app
Close
e-paper
R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon ahead of the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Getty)
R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon ahead of the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Getty)
cricket

Muralitharan picks between Ashwin and Lyon to get to 800 Test wickets

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:44 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: With 377 and 396 wickets respectively, Ashwin and Lyon are the two premier Test spinners of the current era, but do either of them have what it takes to get to Muralitharan's feat of 800 Test wickets?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah is yet to play a Test match on home soil. (Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah is yet to play a Test match on home soil. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's going to be even more threatening in India': Gambhir on Bumrah

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Gambhir expects Bumrah to be the leader of India' pace attack for time to come and to ensure that, it is important for the team management to not allow Bumrah to burn out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Brett Lee. (Getty Images)
File image of Brett Lee. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It's a real possibility': Lee feels win at Gabba won't be a 'miracle' for India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Brett Lee admits that India will be missing experience in their fast-bowling department with Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav ruled out and doubts lingering over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, but by no means will the possibility of India winning in Brisbane be a miracle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Australian Test captain Tim Paine(Twitter)
Photo of Australian Test captain Tim Paine(Twitter)
cricket

Ian Chappell advises Tim Paine to ‘shut up and get on with the job’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:51 PM IST
While many cricket experts have taken a shot at Paine for sledging Ashwin in Sydney, former Australian captain Ian Chappell has advised him to just ‘shut up and get on with the job’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah(AP)
File photo of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah(AP)
cricket

Batting coach Rathour gives major update on Bumrah’s availability for 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:28 PM IST
As reported by news agency ANI, Rathour stated that the fast bowler is working closely with the medical team. A call on his participation in the fourth Test will be taken on Friday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The GABBA in Brisbane has not been kind to touring teams. (Getty)
The GABBA in Brisbane has not been kind to touring teams. (Getty)
cricket

India vs Australia: ‘Can’t wait to get you to the Gabba’

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:18 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: As far as threats go, Australian captain Tim Paine’s sledge to R Ashwin - “can’t wait to get you to the Gabba” - is a pretty potent one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane along with his teammates Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj greet each other at the end of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AFP)
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane along with his teammates Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj greet each other at the end of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AFP)
cricket

Walking Wounded: Injury-hit India 'A' face Australia in 'Test' of new decade

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Australia need a win to regain Border-Gavaskar Trophy but a draw will be enough for India to retain it for another couple of years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur, Wriddhiman Saha and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to get the nod for the Brisbane Test. (Getty)
Shardul Thakur, Wriddhiman Saha and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to get the nod for the Brisbane Test. (Getty)
cricket

India Predicted XI for 4th Test: Thakur, Kuldeep and Saha likely for Gabba Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:04 PM IST
India vs Australia: With Jadeja and Vihari ruled out, and an injury cloud over Bumrah, India may be forced to play Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Wriddhiman Saha in the fourth Test at Brisbane starting Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravichandran Ashwin of India is assisted by the physio. (Getty)
Ravichandran Ashwin of India is assisted by the physio. (Getty)
cricket

'Ashwin was crawling on floor, couldn’t get up,' reveals wife Prithi Narayan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:47 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayan explained the insurmountable amount of pain her husband was in, and how she was awed seeing Ashwin dig out to probably play the innings of his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Devine slams fastest century in women's T20 cricket(ICC/Twittetr)
Sophie Devine slams fastest century in women's T20 cricket(ICC/Twittetr)
cricket

New Zealand's Sophie Devine slams fastest century in women's T20 cricket

By hindustantimes.com | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Devine hit nine sixes and nine fours in her innings of 108 not out as her Wellington Blaze side beat the Otago Sparks by 10 wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted scoring his century(BCCI)
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted scoring his century(BCCI)
cricket

Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen lights up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 37-ball ton

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Mohammed Azharuddeen, 26, slammed a 37-ball century, the joint-fastest by an Indian player in the format as Kerala gunned down Mumbai’s 197-run target.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nathan Lyon appeals(Getty)
Nathan Lyon appeals(Getty)
cricket

India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon looks forward to his 100th Test at bouncy Gabba

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon has been in blistering form in India-Australia Test series; 23 wickets in 2014-15, 19 in 2016-17 and 21 in 2018-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara leaves the ball. (Getty)
Cheteshwar Pujara leaves the ball. (Getty)
cricket

India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara and the virtues of slowness

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:48 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: Strike rates are an integral part of cricket of course; in limited overs games, in T20s in particular, strike rate is king, but does it have a role in Test matches?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Pucovski injured his shoulder while fielding during SCG Test. (Getty)
Will Pucovski injured his shoulder while fielding during SCG Test. (Getty)
cricket

India vs Australia: Harris replaces injured Pucovski for Brisbane Test

AP, Brisbane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: Will Pucovski has been ruled of the series decider against India because of a shoulder injury he sustained while fielding in his Test debut for Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP