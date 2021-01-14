'He was crawling on the floor, couldn’t get up or bend down,' Ashwin's wife Prithi reveals how off-spinner battled pain
- India vs Australia: R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayan explained the insurmountable amount of pain her husband was in, and how she was awed seeing Ashwin dig out to probably play the innings of his life.
R Ashwin's innings of an unbeaten 39 off 128 balls that helped India snatch a draw at a time when defeat looked likely would go down as part of Indian cricketing folklore, but what promises to add to the brilliance are odds the off-spinner battled a day before his resilient knock on Day 5 in Sydney. In a column for the Indian Express, Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayan explained the insurmountable amount of pain her husband was in, and was awed seeing Ashwin dig out to probably play the innings of his life.
Also Read | Marcus Harris replaces injured Will Pucovski for Brisbane Test
"It had been a tense morning. Over the years, I have seen him handle pain and know he has a high threshold for it, but I had never seen him like this. He was crawling on the floor. He couldn’t get up or bend down. I couldn’t imagine how he was going to play and the snack-break comment was said only in half-jest. As he was about to leave, he said, 'I have to play. I have to get this done'," Prithi wrote.
"The first signs of trouble had come the earlier evening, at the end of the fourth day’s play. I had seen him on television in some sort of pain a couple of times. When he walks into the room, he usually has just a few minutes before he rushes to the physio or masseur table and then meetings. if any, and comes back late. 'Are you fine, physically?' I asked him and he shot back, 'Didn’t you see me bowl?!' and said he felt he had a tweak in the back that was beginning to hurt. He felt during warm-ups that morning that he stepped awkwardly and did something to his back."
Also Read | Fan recalls 'ugly' and 'shocking' racist chants during Sydney Test
Ashwin had reportedly complained of pain in his back the day before during Australia's second innings. The off-spinner, who had gone wicketless in the first innings, picked up 2/95 in the second innings, but while he was low on wickets, his true test would come with the bat as India were given the stiff task of batting out an entire day with eight wickets in hand and 309 runs away from win.
Ashwin came out at the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket after lunch. India had lost his and Rishabh Pant’s wickets in quick succession and Australia sensed an opening. Ashwin was peppered with short balls, taking blows to his shoulder and ribs but he went on, calling for a chest guard. In the end, Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari had done the job for India, batting out nearly 50 overs to escape with a draw. It's almost impossible to believe the amount of pain Ashwin was in.
Also Read | If India win the series from here on, it will be a big, big victory: Akhtar
"It had slowly begun to act up as the day progressed. He went to the physio. Ashwin was wracking in pain, and I knew other players too were injured. The match was still alive, and I was wondering how these guys were going to do it. As family members, our emotions are wired differently – we see them at close quarters, pain and emotion and the abnormal desire to compete and win is something I have tried to get used to, but I don’t think I will ever be able to understand it completely," Prithi added.
"I could see Ashwin standing in the dressing room corridor or pacing up and down on television. I knew it must be because he feared if he sat down, he couldn’t get up. That racked up my worries a bit. When Ashwin was walking out to bat in pain, I was thinking ‘How these guys do what they do, only they know’.
"I would never forget the surreal moment when Ashwin walked into the room that evening. We laughed, we cried, we laughed. We didn’t know how to react. And we howled. It wasn’t an euphoric cry – that was after the Melbourne win in the second Test. That had a different feel. I had rarely seen him that light, that bouncy, that delirious."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muralitharan picks between Ashwin and Lyon to get to 800 Test wickets
- India vs Australia: With 377 and 396 wickets respectively, Ashwin and Lyon are the two premier Test spinners of the current era, but do either of them have what it takes to get to Muralitharan's feat of 800 Test wickets?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's a real possibility': Lee feels win at Gabba won't be a 'miracle' for India
- India vs Australia: Brett Lee admits that India will be missing experience in their fast-bowling department with Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav ruled out and doubts lingering over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, but by no means will the possibility of India winning in Brisbane be a miracle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ian Chappell advises Tim Paine to ‘shut up and get on with the job’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batting coach Rathour gives major update on Bumrah’s availability for 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: ‘Can’t wait to get you to the Gabba’
- India vs Australia: As far as threats go, Australian captain Tim Paine’s sledge to R Ashwin - “can’t wait to get you to the Gabba” - is a pretty potent one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Walking Wounded: Injury-hit India 'A' face Australia in 'Test' of new decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Predicted XI for 4th Test: Thakur, Kuldeep and Saha likely for Gabba Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ashwin was crawling on floor, couldn’t get up,' reveals wife Prithi Narayan
- India vs Australia: R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayan explained the insurmountable amount of pain her husband was in, and how she was awed seeing Ashwin dig out to probably play the innings of his life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand's Sophie Devine slams fastest century in women's T20 cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen lights up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 37-ball ton
- Mohammed Azharuddeen, 26, slammed a 37-ball century, the joint-fastest by an Indian player in the format as Kerala gunned down Mumbai’s 197-run target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon looks forward to his 100th Test at bouncy Gabba
- India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon has been in blistering form in India-Australia Test series; 23 wickets in 2014-15, 19 in 2016-17 and 21 in 2018-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara and the virtues of slowness
- India vs Australia: Strike rates are an integral part of cricket of course; in limited overs games, in T20s in particular, strike rate is king, but does it have a role in Test matches?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Harris replaces injured Pucovski for Brisbane Test
- India vs Australia: Will Pucovski has been ruled of the series decider against India because of a shoulder injury he sustained while fielding in his Test debut for Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Groundsman's Tale: Nathan Lyon's journey to greatness and 100 Test matches
- Not much was expected of him, until Lyon picked up the wicket of Kumar Sangakkara with his very first delivery in Test cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox