India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN LIVE on TV and online

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE streaming: Team India got off to a slow start in their ongoing tour of Bangladesh and will eye for a strong comeback as we head into the second ODI, which will be played at the Shere-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. The Men In Blue were outplayed by the hosts, who packed them for 186 in 41.2 overs. Barring KL Rahul none of the Indian batters could withstand the attack led by Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadot Hossain.

Despite the low total, the Indian bowlers ensured it was not a cakewalk for Bangladesh, who almost lost their plot after being reduced to 136/9 in 39.3 overs. However, a solid temperament by Mehidy Hasan accompanied with luck ensured Bangladesh a one wicket win as they chased down the target with four overs remaining in the contest.

Now with India trailing 0-1 in the three-match series a strong response can be expected from Rohit Sharma and Co., but Bangladesh too will try to put up a strong show and look for the unassailable lead in the series.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI:

When will the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday, December 07, 2022.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

What time will the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh start?

The 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 AM (IST). The toss for the same will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be available on SonyLiv app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

