Cliffhanger in store as India top-order stumbles in chase of 145

After a stunning third day’s play at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, the second Test was tantalisingly poised with India needing another 100 runs to win with six wickets in hand. After being restricted to a lead of 144, hosts Bangladesh hit back in the final session through their spinners, leaving India in a precarious spot at 45/4.

The irrepressible Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the star of the day, bowling an inspired spell of 8-3-13-3 to give the Indian camp serious jitters heading into Day 4. Mehidy’s scalps included Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli after Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan provided the opening breakthrough by accounting for KL Rahul.

India’s first innings heroes, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, are still to bat, which makes for the mouth-watering prospect of the two stroke-players taking on the Bangladesh bowlers on a pitch that is aiding spin in the fourth innings. At stumps on Day 3, Axar Patel (23 batting) and Jaydev Unadkat (3 batting) were at the crease.

Sent in as a night watchman ahead of Kohli, Axar did well to survive the difficult period towards the end of the day. He hit a sweet backfoot punch for his third four to bring the target down to 100. Overall, seven wickets fell for 81 runs in the final session of play.

The good work of the Indian bowlers to restrict Bangladesh to 231 in their second innings was undone by the strange approach of the batters. They got bogged down, allowing the Bangladesh spinners to operate freely. With the pitch assisting spin, the tactics were fraught with risk and the visitors expectedly buckled under pressure.

There was just one boundary from India’s top four batters. Gill, normally attacking in nature, poked around for 34 balls to score seven runs before getting out. Kohli prodded for 22 balls for one run.

Mehidy was gung-ho about Bangladesh's chances on Sunday morning. "We were thinking positively. We thought it would be difficult to bat. We have a great chance. If we get two wickets tomorrow morning, we have a great chance. I believe I can do better and we can win tomorrow," he said the at close of play.

Rahul’s poor run

The nervousness was palpable when India came out to bat in their second innings. Skipper Rahul had an opportunity to set the tone in the chase and help India ease to victory, but for a player with 45 Tests behind him, he has been surprisingly tentative. His poor form continued as he was out for two off seven balls.

His tame dismissal on the first ball of the third over lifted the hosts. The Bangladesh spinners were all over the India batters for the rest of the final session.

Bangladesh’s counter-attack

Bangladesh owe the opportunity to make a match of this Test to the rearguard action led by Litton Das (73, 7 fours) in the second session. From 113/6, Litton helped add 118 for the last four wickets to grab a lead of 144 runs. He got good support from Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed, who chipped in with 31 runs each.

Nurul was the one to infuse positive intent and Litton also began to the play his natural game during their partnership. Coming in to bat in the 46th over, at the fall of Mushfiqur Rahman’s wicket, Nurul was quick off the blocks. Bangladesh added 10 runs in the 47th over, 12 runs in the 49th, eight in the 50th and seven off the 51st. Litton, living a charmed life with Kohli dropping him twice at slip, continued to play his shots after the dismissal of Nurul in the 54th over. Taskin helped Litton stretch the total to 219 before the latter was bowled by a beauty from Mohammed Siraj.

Earlier, opener Zakir Hasan scored a composed half-century. India’s bowlers operated brilliantly as a unit, sharing the spoils. Axar picked up a three-wicket haul, while R Ashwin and Siraj claimed two each.

