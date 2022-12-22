India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 1: Mominul fifty keeps BAN afloat as IND pick regular wickets

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 1: India have kept a check on the Bangladesh innings with wickets at regular intervals. Mominul Haque shook off his dismal form to score a half century and he has kept the hosts' innings afloat. He has also taken the attack to the opposition, increasing his scoring rate as he got closer to his half century. Mominul struck up strong partnerships with captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahum and now has Litton Das at the other end.

