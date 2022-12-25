India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Thriller in store as IND look to avoid shocking defeat
- India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 4: The visitors' scorecard makes for dismal reading thus far with Axar Patel being the only to have managed to get to double digits. Catch Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 along with Live Score.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 4: While the first half of the third day may have belonged to India, Bangladesh made a roaring comeback towards the second half, first with the bat and then with the ball. Litton Das led their batting recovery along with first Nurul Hasan and then Taskin Ahmed, ensuring that Bangladesh end up setting a target of 145 for India to chase. Then Bangladesh got to work with the ball and soon, captain KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were all dismissed for single digit scores. It was Axar Patel, India's surprise pick for No.4, who held fort for India as they start Day 4 on an overnight total of 45/4 and Axar on 26 off 54. He has nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat at the other end and India need 100 runs to win.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 25 Dec 2022 07:52 AM
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Bangladesh XI
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
Sun, 25 Dec 2022 07:51 AM
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4 Live: India XI
KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sun, 25 Dec 2022 07:37 AM
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live score: Hello and welcome!
Who would have thought the Test would be poised like this at the start of Day 4. It looked like this would be another straightforward win for India for much of it, until Bangladesh made a fightback under utterly unlikely circumstances on Saturday. First they got to a lead of 144 where it looked like even a lead of 50 would not be possible at one point. Then they blew away India's mighty top three and now the Test is poised on a knife's edge, despite the visitors needing just 100 runs to win.