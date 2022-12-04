India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return, toss at 11 am IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: After the limited-over series against New Zealand, which was majorly affected by rain, Team India is ready for their next assignment. The Men In Blue kick-off the Bangladesh tour with a three-match ODI series and the first will start at 11:30 AM Sunday (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul return to the squad, after skipping the Bangladesh tour. Meanwhile, Umran Malik has been roped into the squad in the last minute. The Jammu and Kashmir speedster comes in place of Mohammed Shami, who injured his shoulder during the net practice ahead of the 1st ODI. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs BAN, 1st ODI:

