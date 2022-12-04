Home / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return, toss at 11 am IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return, toss at 11 am IST

Updated on Dec 04, 2022 10:36 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score: India will kick-off the Bangladesh tour with the ODIs. The first match is being played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs BAN, 1st ODI:  

IND vs BAN Live Score:
IND vs BAN Live Score:(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: After the limited-over series against New Zealand, which was majorly affected by rain, Team India is ready for their next assignment. The Men In Blue kick-off the Bangladesh tour with a three-match ODI series and the first will start at 11:30 AM Sunday (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul return to the squad, after skipping the Bangladesh tour. Meanwhile, Umran Malik has been roped into the squad in the last minute. The Jammu and Kashmir speedster comes in place of Mohammed Shami, who injured his shoulder during the net practice ahead of the 1st ODI. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs BAN, 1st ODI:

  • Dec 04, 2022 10:36 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Focus on BAN team

    In the absence of Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das will be leading the Bangladesh unit.   

    And now with Taskin also not available for the series opener, Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman will spearhead the pace attack.

  • Dec 04, 2022 10:26 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Weather forecast

    According to the weather forecast, the sky is expected to remain clear. Temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius.

  • Dec 04, 2022 10:20 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Bangladesh's form check

    Bangladesh, on the other hand, have featured in eight series since 2021, and have lost just two of them.

    Their biggest successes came against South Africa and West Indies earlier this year. However, they also went down against Zimbabwe in their last series.

  • Dec 04, 2022 10:13 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: India's rotation policy

    With the management employing a rest and rotation policy, many key players were not fielded during the 50-over encounters.  

    Since January 2021, India played 27 ODIs, out of which Kohli played of 11, Rahul 10 while Rohit played 9 matches. 

    Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, played 25 of those matches.

  • Dec 04, 2022 10:03 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Key players missing for BAN

    Bangladesh will miss the service of two key players Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed. However, the hosts have enough firepower in their squad to stun India.

  • Dec 04, 2022 09:57 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Preparations begin for World Cup

    India endured a tough 0-1 defeat in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which also ended India's winning streak that lasted for five series.

    Now with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul back in the side, Team India have a full-strength batting order, heading into the series against Bangladesh. And with less than a year remaining for the 50-over World Cup the Men In Blue will look to take the assignment as part of their preparation for the showpiece event, which will be held in India next year.

  • Dec 04, 2022 09:45 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Will Deepak Chahar play?

    With less than 24 hours remaining in the series opener, India pacer Deepak Chahar was jostling hard with Malaysia Airlines to find his missing baggage. 

    Well we are not sure if the kit was included but it will be interesting to see if he is fielded in the series opener. 

  • Dec 04, 2022 09:39 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Complete squad

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

    Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

  • Dec 04, 2022 09:35 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and Bangladesh. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and will start at 11:30 AM IST. The toss for the same will take place at 11:00 AM IST. Stay tuned for LIVE updates! 

indian cricket team

