India vs Bangladesh live score, Women's Asia Cup 2022: All eyes on stand-in skipper Mandhana as Team India opts to bat

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Asia Cup 2022 live score: After suffering a heart-breaking loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India is eager to bounce back against hosts Bangladesh in the ongoing edition of the Women's Asia Cup. The Women in Blue are up against the tournament hosts in match No.15 of the continental competition at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. India's batting experiment had backfired against Pakistan as the Harmanpreet-led side recorded their third loss to traditional rivals in women's cricket. With three wins and a defeat to their name, Harmanpreet-led Team India is now level on points with bitter-rivals Pakistan on the points table of the Asia Cup 2022.