India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 4: BAN post 272/6 at Stumps, match set for Day 5 thriller vs IND

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Live Updates: Chasing 513 runs, Bangladesh posted 176 for three in 71 overs at Tea vs India, and are now building momentum in the final session on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday. Currently six wickets down, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan are currently batting for the hosts and looking to keep their wickets in the final session. Nurul Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim were the latest batters to depart, after falling to Axar Patel in the same over. Meanwhile, Zakir Hasan lost his wicket to R Ashwin after his debut century. Umesh Tadav removed Najmul Hossain Shanto, who registered 67 runs off 156 balls. Yasir Ali (5) was dismissed by Axar Patel and Litton Das (19) fell to Kuldeep Yadav. On Day 3, India earlier declared after reaching 258 for two, building on their first innings total of 404. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were in top form and smacked tons, with the latter remaining unbeaten. Gill hammered 110 runs off 152 balls, packed with 10 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Pujara slammed an unbeaten knock of 102 runs off 130 balls, including 13 fours. Meanwhile for Bangladesh, Khaled Ahmed removed KL Rahul and Mehidy Hasan dismissed Gill. On Day 4, focus will be on the Indian bowlers, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin aiming to dominate. Follow India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score