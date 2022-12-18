India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: IND eye quick wickets, BAN rely on Shakib and need 241 runs in 90 overs
- India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: With the IND vs BAN set for a final day thriller, India face Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday. Catch Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5 along with Live Score.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Live Updates: With the match set for a final day thriller, India face Bangladesh on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday. Chasing a target of 513 runs, the hosts need 241 runs in 90 overs to win and posted 272 for six in 102 overs at Stumps on Day 4. Shakib Al Hasan (40*) and Mehidy Hasan (9*) will resume batting for Bangladesh on Day 5, and the duo will be looking to put in a strong start. Meanwhile, Shakib, who is edging towards a half-century, will be aiming to anchor his side's innings and not lose his wicket. On Day 4, opener Zakir Hasan was in blistering form, grabbing a debut century. He smacked 100 runs off 224 runs, packed with 13 fours and a six. Meanwhile, his opening partner Najmul Hossain Shanto also played a crucial knock of 67 runs off 156 balls, including seven fours. Meanwhile, focus will be on Axar Patel, who registered three wickets for India on Day 4. Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav bagged a dismissal each. Follow India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 08:24 AM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: What needs to be done today?
There are three sessions remaining and Bangladesh need 241 runs. Meanwhile, India need 4 wickets. Focus will be on Shakib and Mehidy and their dismissals will decide the game. If they stay strong and anchor the home side's innings, then there is a chance to win. Otherwise, the visitors could sweep past the remaining batters and seal a win!
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 08:01 AM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: Focus on Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh captain Shakib will resume batting with Mehidy on Day 5. Shakib has registered 40 runs off 69 balls, packed with three fours and two sixes, and is currently unbeaten. Meanwhile, Mehidy has added nine runs off 40 balls, including two fours, and is also unbeaten.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:49 AM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the ongoing first Test match between India vs Bangladesh, straight from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket today!