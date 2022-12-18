Home / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: IND eye quick wickets, BAN rely on Shakib and need 241 runs in 90 overs
Live

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: IND eye quick wickets, BAN rely on Shakib and need 241 runs in 90 overs

cricket
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 08:24 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: With the IND vs BAN set for a final day thriller, India face Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday. Catch Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5 along with Live Score.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score: India face Bangladesh on Day 5, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score: India face Bangladesh on Day 5, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Live Updates: With the match set for a final day thriller, India face Bangladesh on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday. Chasing a target of 513 runs, the hosts need 241 runs in 90 overs to win and posted 272 for six in 102 overs at Stumps on Day 4. Shakib Al Hasan (40*) and Mehidy Hasan (9*) will resume batting for Bangladesh on Day 5, and the duo will be looking to put in a strong start. Meanwhile, Shakib, who is edging towards a half-century, will be aiming to anchor his side's innings and not lose his wicket. On Day 4, opener Zakir Hasan was in blistering form, grabbing a debut century. He smacked 100 runs off 224 runs, packed with 13 fours and a six. Meanwhile, his opening partner Najmul Hossain Shanto also played a crucial knock of 67 runs off 156 balls, including seven fours. Meanwhile, focus will be on Axar Patel, who registered three wickets for India on Day 4. Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav bagged a dismissal each. Follow India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 18, 2022 08:24 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: What needs to be done today?

    There are three sessions remaining and Bangladesh need 241 runs. Meanwhile, India need 4 wickets. Focus will be on Shakib and Mehidy and their dismissals will decide the game. If they stay strong and anchor the home side's innings, then there is a chance to win. Otherwise, the visitors could sweep past the remaining batters and seal a win!

  • Dec 18, 2022 08:01 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: Focus on Shakib Al Hasan

    Bangladesh captain Shakib will resume batting with Mehidy on Day 5. Shakib has registered 40 runs off 69 balls, packed with three fours and two sixes, and is currently unbeaten. Meanwhile, Mehidy has added nine runs off 40 balls, including two fours, and is also unbeaten.

  • Dec 18, 2022 07:49 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the ongoing first Test match between India vs Bangladesh, straight from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket today!

Topics
india vs bangladesh bangladesh cricket india cricket team + 1 more

'Kuldeep Yadav let me down. He looked fatigued and seems to have fitness issue'

cricket
Published on Dec 18, 2022 08:13 AM IST

Despite his five-wicket haul in the Test match, a former Pakistan bowler lashed out at Kuldeep Yadav for looking fatigued and showing fitness issues.

India's Kuldeep Yadav in action during the 1st Test match between Bangladesh and India(ANI)
India's Kuldeep Yadav in action during the 1st Test match between Bangladesh and India(ANI)

Ramiz Raja snaps at reporter's query on Rawalpindi pitch rating by ICC - Watch

cricket
Published on Dec 18, 2022 07:09 AM IST

PCB chief Ramiz Raja was on Saturday asked about ICC decision on the Rawalpindi pitch and he fumed at the reporter, asking him to move on from the "narrative".

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja
PCB Chief Ramiz Raja

SRK's brilliant reply to fan's ‘how do you feel when Dhoni bats vs KKR’ question

cricket
Published on Dec 18, 2022 07:06 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, had a three-word response to a fan's question on how he feels when MS Dhoni bats against his side.

Shah Rukh Khan; MS Dhoni(ANI/PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan; MS Dhoni(ANI/PTI)

Miandad came to me and said, 'tera naak toot gaya hai, hospital jaana padega'

cricket
Published on Dec 18, 2022 07:06 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar recalled a never-heard-before story about Javed Miandad from the former's first tour to Pakistan.

Sachin Tendulkar; Javed Miandad(File)
Sachin Tendulkar; Javed Miandad(File)

T20 WC for Blind: India thrash Bangladesh, win hattrick of titles

cricket
Published on Dec 17, 2022 11:48 PM IST

Champions India, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, got ₹3 lakh for the title, while Bangladesh received ₹1.5 lakh.

India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind(Twitter)
India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind(Twitter)

Australia ride Perry's unbeaten 72 to take unassailable series lead

cricket
Updated on Dec 17, 2022 10:42 PM IST

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's counter-attacking 46 and Richa Ghosh's 19-ball unbeaten 40 gave the hosts a sniff and more, but the target of 189 proved too stiff.

Ellyse Perry(PTI)
Ellyse Perry(PTI)

Patel strikes thrice to give India edge despite Zakir ton

cricket
Published on Dec 17, 2022 08:34 PM IST

Bangladesh opener hits hundred on debut, India need four more wickets to win Chattogram Test.

Axar Patel celebrates the wicket with his teammates(AP)
Axar Patel celebrates the wicket with his teammates(AP)

Watch: Kohli's hilarious gestures towards Zakir Hasan during 1st Test

cricket
Published on Dec 17, 2022 08:02 PM IST

Virat Kohli is known for his energy on the field and on Saturday, the former India captain decided to have some fun with Zakir Hasan during the 1st Test.

Virat Kohli(SonyLIV)
Virat Kohli(SonyLIV)

Zakir Hasan reveals chat with Kohli, Dravid after ton on Test debut

cricket
Updated on Dec 17, 2022 08:09 PM IST

Zakir Hasan led hosts' resistance on Day 4 of the first Test against India by becoming the first Bangladesh player to score a century in the longest format of the game in 10 years.

Zakir is Bangladesh's first Test centurion in 10 years. (ANI)
Zakir is Bangladesh's first Test centurion in 10 years. (ANI)

Australia take Head-start in first test against South Africa

cricket
Published on Dec 17, 2022 06:22 PM IST

Australia skittled South Africa for 152 after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field, with 15 wickets falling on a roller-coaster day.

Australia's Mitchell Starc, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma, right, during the first cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Dec.17, 2022. (AP)
Australia's Mitchell Starc, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma, right, during the first cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Dec.17, 2022. (AP)

Watch: Babar loses temper, hurls a mouthful at Agha Salman for running him out

cricket
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 01:40 AM IST

An unfortunate run-out dismissal denied him a century and left Babar Azam absolutely livid at his teammate Agha Salman.

Babar Azam was left fuming at Agha Salman for running him out
Babar Azam was left fuming at Agha Salman for running him out

'Dhoni would be really proud of Pant for that stumping': Karthik's huge praise

cricket
Published on Dec 17, 2022 06:10 PM IST

India's veteran keeper Dinesh Karthik made a huge remark on Rishabh Pant's stumping in on Day 4 of the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Rishabh Pant (L); MS Dhoni(Twitter/File)
Rishabh Pant (L); MS Dhoni(Twitter/File)

India Women vs Australia Women Highlights 4th T20I: Australia win by 7 runs

cricket
Updated on Dec 17, 2022 10:36 PM IST

India Women vs Australia Women Highlights 4th T20I: Ellyse Perry's quickfire 72 off 42 balls ensures Australia win by 7 runs. They clinch the series 3-1 with one more match to go. Valiant effort by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and  Richa Ghosh goes in vain.

Mumbai: Indian player Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the T20 International series between India and Australia at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI)
Mumbai: Indian player Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the T20 International series between India and Australia at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI)

Ramiz Raja breaks silence on Pakistan's Test series loss to England

cricket
Published on Dec 17, 2022 05:29 PM IST

After the huge Test series defeat, PCB chief Ramiz Raja broke his silence while making a huge statement on the controversial dismissal of Saud Shakeel in the second Test match.

PCB chief Ramiz Raja
PCB chief Ramiz Raja
