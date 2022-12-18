India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5: IND eye quick wickets, BAN rely on Shakib and need 241 runs in 90 overs

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Live Updates: With the match set for a final day thriller, India face Bangladesh on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday. Chasing a target of 513 runs, the hosts need 241 runs in 90 overs to win and posted 272 for six in 102 overs at Stumps on Day 4. Shakib Al Hasan (40*) and Mehidy Hasan (9*) will resume batting for Bangladesh on Day 5, and the duo will be looking to put in a strong start. Meanwhile, Shakib, who is edging towards a half-century, will be aiming to anchor his side's innings and not lose his wicket. On Day 4, opener Zakir Hasan was in blistering form, grabbing a debut century. He smacked 100 runs off 224 runs, packed with 13 fours and a six. Meanwhile, his opening partner Najmul Hossain Shanto also played a crucial knock of 67 runs off 156 balls, including seven fours. Meanwhile, focus will be on Axar Patel, who registered three wickets for India on Day 4. Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav bagged a dismissal each. Follow India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score

